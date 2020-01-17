LeBron James maintains leadership in the voting of the All-Star fans | NBA News

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers leads Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks by 149,564 votes for first place in the Western Conference on the third comeback of fans of the NBA All-Star vote.

The head of the NBA All-Star game for each conference that receives the most votes from fans in its conference will be the team captains and will draw up the lists for the 69th NBA All-Star Game. The captains will choose from the group of voted players as holders and reservations in each conference, making their selections regardless of the conference membership.

Voting for fans, players and media will end on Tuesday at 4:59 am on Tuesday, January 21 (UK time).















Fans represent 50 percent of the votes to determine the 10 headlines for the NBA 2020 All-Star Game, which will take place at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday, February 16. All current NBA players and a media panel each count for 25 percent of the votes, with each voter completing a complete ballot with two guards and three players from the frontcourt of each conference.

The last day for the All-Star vote (January 20) is the last of five & # 39; 2 for 1 days & # 39 ;, which allows fans to count their votes twice on all voting platforms.

The NBA All-Star Game holders, including the captains of the two teams, will be revealed on Thursday, January 23 during the start of the NBA TNT. The network will also announce reservations, selected by the NBA's head coaches, on Thursday, January 30, during the start of TNT NBA.

In the third return of fans, James, Anthony Davis of the Lakers and Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers occupy the first three places, in that order, on the front track of the Western Conference. Doncic has the most votes among the Western guards, followed by James Harden of the Houston Rockets.

In the Eastern Conference, Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets leads Kemba Walker of the Boston Celtics by 16,985 votes for second place among the guards, behind the first place Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks. On the front track, Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors beat Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers by 34,668 votes for second place, behind first place Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

After all votes are counted, players will be ranked in each conference by position (guard and frontcourt) within each of the three voting groups: fan votes, player votes and media votes.

Each player's score will be calculated by averaging their weighted range of fan votes, player votes and media votes.

The two guards and the three players on the front track with the best score in each conference will be named holders of the NBA All-Star Game.

Fan voting will serve as a tiebreaker for players in a position group with the same score.

