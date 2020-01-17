Lebanon releases protesters while human rights groups criticize security forces | News

Lebanon's security forces have released most of the more than 100 anti-government protesters arrested after two nights of violent meetings between police and protesters in the capital, Beirut.

While the month-long protest movement has been largely peaceful, protesters clashed with security forces on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a committee of lawyers who defended the protesters and said 101 people had been arrested, including 56 on Wednesday, with five minors among them.

Plus:

The lawyers committee announced on Facebook on Thursday that "all those arrested have been released with the exception of seven foreigners."

Detained foreigners, six Syrians and an Egyptian, will be brought before the authorities, the committee added.

Protesters met again in Beirut Thursday night in front of the Central Bank and the interior ministry, where several hundred protesters denounced the use of force by police and outgoing Interior Minister Raya al-Hassan.

Lebanese security forces announced that 59 people were arrested on suspicion of vandalism and assault on Tuesday, when protesters angry at strict informal capital controls attacked banks in downtown Beirut.

"Under popular pressure, the detainees were released two days after a hysterical repression," Nizar Saghieh, who heads the non-governmental organization of the Legal Agenda, wrote on Twitter.

Riot Police & # 39; Vicious & # 39;

International human rights organizations have criticized the conduct of security forces, and Amnesty International has denounced what they said were "arbitrary arrests."

"What we have witnessed in recent days is an alarming attack on freedom of assembly and expression," said the group's director of research in the Middle East, Lynn Maalouf.

"The acts of a minority of protesters who destroyed banks or threw stones are never a justification for the excessive use of force and radical arrests by the police."

Arbitrary arrests and beating protesters should immediately end in #Lebanon. https://t.co/mEpGCD8hrt. #human rights. – Amnesty United Kingdom Middle East (@AIMidEastGulf) January 16, 2020

Human Rights Watch (HRW) urged the Lebanese Ministry of Interior to "quickly hold law enforcement officials responsible for the excessive use of force," saying riot police had hit protesters and media workers.

"The unacceptable level of violence against overwhelmingly peaceful protesters on January 15 demands a quick, independent and transparent investigation," said Joe Stork, deputy director of the Middle East at HRW.

"The violent attack by riot police against media workers who do their job is an atrocious violation of the security force's obligations to comply with human rights standards."

Interior Minister al-Hassan said in a tweet that condemned the attacks against journalists and that the accountability procedures were already under way. He later told reporters that while the attacks were not justified, the riot police were tired after months of protests.

Protesters have taken to the streets since October to demand an end to corruption between the ruling elite of Lebanon and a reform of the confessional political system, where power is distributed among ethnic and sectarian groups.

Lebanon has been without a government since October 29, when the cabinet resigned under pressure from the protest movement.

Former education minister and university professor Hassan Diab was nominated as a new prime minister last month and assigned the task of forming a new cabinet, but protesters have called for a government of independent technocrats to lead the country through its crisis economical

Local media reported that a new cabinet could be appointed on Friday, while interim finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil said Thursday that politicians were "at the gates of forming a new government."