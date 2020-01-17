Leah Messer says she felt "extremely vulnerable,quot; when talking about addiction and suicidal thoughts in her memory

Leah Messer was very sincere when she wrote her next memoirs and that is also the reason why she apparently felt "extremely vulnerable,quot;, especially when she talked about her addiction more than ever! As Teen Mom fans know, their book titled Hope, Grace and Faith will be published in May of this year.

Writing about his life was definitely a trip and Leah tells HollywoodLife that he felt really vulnerable and that ‘The purpose behind the book is for others to be equally vulnerable and to share their truth without feeling ashamed. For a long time, I think a lot of things happened in my life and I definitely felt ashamed. "

For those who have been up to date with Teen Mom for years, it is no secret that Leah has always been open about her life since joining the program in 2011.

That also includes talking about your past addiction to prescription pain relievers.

However, his narrative book includes many more details about his fight against addiction and even about his fearsome suicidal thoughts.

Leah continued to share with the media that: ‘Part was played on television, part was not played on television because everything cannot be included in an episode of one hour. Some things in the book would be the whole situation that revolves around the fact that I have an addiction and how that happened and where it led me. I was suicidal and went into details about exactly how I was suicidal and why. And if it hadn't been for my children, that's why I called my book Hope, grace and faith, I wouldn't be here today. There would be no Leah. "

In addition, he emphasized that, if not for MTV and its manager, Lindsay Riley, his children would not have a mother.

Leah then mentioned that while all that is a lot to assimilate, his memory has much more to say, so fans should wait & # 39; connect & # 39; with her on a deeper level.



