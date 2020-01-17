Lea Michele spills what scene from & # 39; Glee & # 39; with Cory Monteith aroused her emotions

%MINIFYHTML8a90fe9c3cfb2c8ec620319701eb00c011% %MINIFYHTML8a90fe9c3cfb2c8ec620319701eb00c012%

The actress famous for her portrayal of Rachel Berry recalls her time in the hit series with former co-stars Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz for their podcast & # 39; Showmance & # 39 ;.

read Michele He has confessed that he is still excited to look back at scenes starring his late ex Cory Monteith in his successful television show "Joy".

The couple played high school girlfriends Rachel Berry and Finn Hudson, respectively, in the musical comedy series, and Lea recalled her time on the show alongside former co-stars. Kevin McHale Y Jenna Ushkowitz in his new podcast "Showmance".

After seeing certain moments of the six seasons of "Glee" again, Lea commented: "The moments that moved me so much were nothing that has touched me before about the program."

"One of them was when (Cory) pulled (Kevin) out of that potty. There were so many moments when a character's entire arc is seen for a whole season at a time. He takes (Kevin) out of that bathroom, and you see the heart (of Cory). Oh my God. "

Kevin also said the scene was one of his "most memorable parts" of the pilot's filming.

Lea dated Cory for several years after meeting on the set in 2009, until she died at the age of 31 of an accidental heroin overdose in a hotel room in Vancouver on July 13, 2013.