Lea Michele says she was excited to see the first episode of "Glee,quot; again. And it was because of the touching scenes of Cory Monteith!

It has been more than six years since Cory Monteith died tragically, but those who knew and loved him still think and miss him very much, including Lea Michele. During the most recent episode of the Showmance Podcast, the Glee actress revealed that she saw the first episode of the show not too long ago and that it made her very emotional.

The reason is that he could notice some new qualities in regards to the performance of his ex-boyfriend.

The podcast she was actually in is presented by two other actors who were part of Glee, Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz, who played Artie Abrams and Tina Cohen-Chang, respectively.

In other words, they knew very well what he was talking about and they could also relate to the pain of losing Cory.

The trio was discussing the pilot episode of the show when Lea talked about the reason why seeing him again a decade after its premiere was different.

Lea explained that ‘The moments that moved me so much were nothing that touched me before about the program. One of them was when (Cory) pulled (Kevin) from that port to the bathroom. "

She continued: ‘There were so many moments that you only see the full arc of a character for a whole season in a single moment. He takes (Kevin) out of the bathroom and you see Finn's heart. Oh my God. & # 39;

The musical show became an instant hit at its premiere ten years ago!

Lea and Cory were the other's love interests on the screen, but some seasons in Glee, they also really started dating!

As it seems, their relationship began in February 2012 and continued during the months prior to Cory's death in July 2013.

The actor lost his life due to an accidental overdose.



