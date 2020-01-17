Kyrie Irving of Nets defends the leadership style, & # 39; will continue to press & # 39;

Kyrie Irving on Friday supported her criticism of some Brooklyn Nets teammates and defended her leadership style while insisting that it is not a "hole."

Irving, who joined the Nets as a free agent in the offseason, made headlines this week when he claimed after a loss that the team had "obvious,quot; needs.

The six-time All-Star and NBA champion once believes he was right to criticize his teammates, citing his career achievements as the basis for taking on a leadership role.

"It is probably a telltale sign of the career I have had, some of the movements I have made individually and also to reach different environments or organizations," Irving told reporters at a team practice in a video shared by Sportsnet. NY.

"At the end of the day, I always say that it is an entertainment league. We are full of drama, everything regurgitates on all these media platforms, that it is part of our society. I really can't do anything about it, except really being a pillar in our wardrobe, being very communicative and when I'm there with the boys, just impact to win, that's really what it comes down to.

"It's not like it's a hole yelling at everyone in the damn locker room all the time and you listen to all these stories."

Irving also insisted that he has earned the right to be respected and heard by his teammates while trying to propel the Nets into a championship.

"At the end of the day, my name … is on the lips of many people all the time," he said. "I have earned that respect in terms of how good I am as a player and there are still more goals I want to achieve in this league, and I can't do it without improving an organization and winning a championship, and that is what it boils down to.

"I will continue to press, I will continue to demand greatness from myself and demand greatness from my teammates and we will continue from there. If you are tough as a leader or too much for someone, you are not in our locker room; stay away. It's as simple as that. "

The Nets are eighth in the Eastern Conference with a record of 18-22. The Milwaukee Bucks, leaders in the conference, are next Saturday.