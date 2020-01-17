KUWK: Kylie Jenner shows her perfect abs while preparing for "Summer 2020,quot; by training "Every other day!" – Look at The Vid!

%MINIFYHTML3e9e1371b81fc8d844f9e76336ce0a1a11% %MINIFYHTML3e9e1371b81fc8d844f9e76336ce0a1a12%

It may be winter, but Kylie Jenner is already making sure she is ready for the summer of 2020! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star turned to social media to show her abs while at the gym, telling her followers that she kept exercising "every other day!"

The young mother of one shared her routine that will surely put her body in the best shape for the bikini season!

The clip he posted showed that he already has a flat stomach, but that doesn't mean he spends less time in the gym.

Along with the footage, Kylie wrote that she had been working every day. Let's go summer 2020. ’

The makeup mogul has made it very clear that he is not as fit as some of his sisters, but that seems to be changing lately!

Anything for that perfect beach body, right?

It is clear that Kylie is already thinking about summer and is determined to look good on all her swimsuit photos in a few months.

Since it's been less than two years since she gave birth to little Stormi, her body is already super awesome!

The youngest of the Jenner sisters kept her pregnancy completely secret, but after welcoming her daughter, she began sharing her post-pregnancy body and her progress on social media through clips!

Judging by the mentioned videos he documented for his followers, it is safe to say that Kylie returned to her body before pregnancy quite quickly!

Of course, he also received a lot of help from his family's favorite coach, Don-A-Matrix!

In May, the celebrity coach told HollywoodLife about Kylie's routine, saying that "after the baby, we've been doing cardio with Kylie." – That's your choice right now. "

At that time, Stormi was only three months old and it seems that Kylie was already in the gym, without wasting time!



