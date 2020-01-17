Kourtney Kardashian shows her impeccable figure in a swimsuit while remembering Italy

Kourtney Kardashian shows his impeccable figure in new photos he shared with his more than 85.8 million followers on Instagram. During the summer, Kourtney and his children enjoyed a wonderful time in Italy and remember the fantastic getaway. By sharing a slide show, you can see Kourtney and his three children: Penelope, Mason and Reign having fun aboard a yacht and having fun in the water. In a second photo that Kourtney shared, she shows her well-formed curves in an orange bikini. She labeled "Poosh,quot; in the photo.

How Keeping up with the Kardashians (KUWK) is in recess, fans have been interested in his life and what he has been doing in the new year. Kourtney declared last year that he will appear less and less in the next season of Kuwk. It remains to be seen exactly how many episodes will appear, if there are any, but Kourtney made it clear that he will not put the series first in his life, since he wants to spend more time concentrating on his family.

Kourtney has traveled a lot with his children in 2019, including visiting Armenia with his sister Kim Kardashian, where he baptized his children in the Armenian church.

You can see the viral photo slideshow that Kourtney Kardashian shared on her official Instagram account below. The photos and videos are from Portofino and Sardinia. Kourtney captioned the photos with "An Italian Dream,quot;.

Kourtney Kardashian's photo in a bikini has gone viral. With over a million likes, Kourtney posed against the rails of the yacht with a beautiful and picturesque Italian view behind her. The water stretched for miles and the mountains dotted the landscape. Kourtney's dark strands were wet and slippery away from his face. Kourtney had been swimming and his face looked without makeup and flaws. Her abs were completely toned and it's hard to believe she is the mother of three children who will celebrate her 41st birthday in April.

What do you think about Kourtney Kardashian's Italian journey along the memory lane?

Are you disappointed that Kourtney Kardashian leaves? Keeping up with the Kardashians (KUWK)?



