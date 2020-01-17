Kodak Black: "They're killing me strategically slowly in prison !!"

Kodak Black fans are extremely worried after the rapper posted a message to his family, accusing prison staff where he is serving time to kill him "strategically,quot; slowly.

The extensive message appears through his Instagram, and Kodak detailed several incidents in which he alleges that he has been deliberately attacked.

He even names one of the people who says he is responsible:

"Lieutenant F. Arroyo has been very vindictive towards me and I have a strong feeling that he has something to do with me when they attack me, attack, hit and hit brutally two weeks before my court date," Kodak wrote.

"There is a great conspiracy in this building. Me. Santiago Torres is using his position unfairly in Miami FDC and is abusing his authority. She has been writing reports of false incidents about me, to take phone privileges that I receive once a week while I'm alone. Also, I do anything to take my earning time so that I can literally get home when I'm supposed to "

He continued: "One morning, she took me out of my cell to tell me that I was going to & # 39; Remove my pretty girlfriend from my visiting list & # 39 ;, for no other reason, but to add insult to my anguish. No to be able to see my meaningful while locked in this hell, "he wrote.

"In addition, I was denied a visit with my mother on December 23, two days before Christmas. My incoming mail not only takes a month to arrive, but it is also playing with my outgoing mail. My family did not receive any of My letters for the holidays, which is almost cruel and unethical, but as if all this were not enough, on December 31st of New Year's Eve to be exact, they handed me an empty tray for breakfast, attention, but nothing was done for me. Since the camera shows them entering a tray through my flap, but in the meantime there is nothing in my tray when I opened it. "

Before your shocking plea towards the end of the post:

"They are killing me strategically slowly here. They have humiliated me again and again."

In November, Kodak was sentenced to 46 months in prison on firearms charges.