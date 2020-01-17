Kodak Black: "They're killing me strategically slowly in prison !!"

Bradley Lamb
Kodak Black fans are extremely worried after the rapper posted a message to his family, accusing prison staff where he is serving time to kill him "strategically,quot; slowly.

The extensive message appears through his Instagram, and Kodak detailed several incidents in which he alleges that he has been deliberately attacked.

He even names one of the people who says he is responsible:

"Lieutenant F. Arroyo has been very vindictive towards me and I have a strong feeling that he has something to do with me when they attack me, attack, hit and hit brutally two weeks before my court date," Kodak wrote.

