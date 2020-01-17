Kodak Black says there is "conspiracy" against him in prison

Twitter

"They are killing me strategically slowly here," says rapper "Zeze" in an Instagram post while regretting the mistreatment he has suffered in the Federal Department of Corrections in Miami.

Up News Info –

Kodak Black He complains about his condition in prison. The rapper, who is currently serving his 46-month sentence for falsifying information on federal forms to buy three firearms, has criticized the authorities for the alleged unfair treatment he received at the Miami Federal Department of Corrections.

In a long Instagram post, the 22-year-old wrote: "Lieutenant F. Arroyo has been very vindictive with me and I have a strong feeling that he has something to do with me when they attack, attack, hurt and brutally beat me two weeks before of my court date. "

He was referring to a fight in the October prison, during which he was accused of causing an injured and hospitalized guard. Kodak has claimed that he was drugged and installed in the altercation, and that he ended up in a wheelchair after the fight.

He continued in the caption of the Instagram post on Thursday, January 16: "There is a great conspiracy in this building in me. Santiago Torres is using his position unfairly in Miami FDC and is abusing his authority. She has been writing a fake incident inform me about taking telephone privileges that I receive once a week while I am alone. "

In detailing the abuse he has suffered behind bars, the creator of successes "Tunnel Vision" said he cannot receive visits from his girlfriend "for any other reason, but to add insult to my anguish." He said he was denied a visit with his mother on December 23, two days before Christmas, and that the prison has been playing with his incoming and outgoing mail.

"They are killing me strategically slowly here," he accused prison officers and authorities. "They have humiliated me again and again. I am very disappointed by the way they have treated not only me, but all other inmates in this facility. With their self-service agenda, they will always be on the side of their fellow officers, whether they are right or wrong. "

<br />

In another post, Kodak shared the story of a fellow prisoner named Pete, who was denied his request for medical care like him. "While I was in solitary confinement, Pete's health condition reached a very advanced stage while he was in excruciating pain!" The rapper wrote.

"Then, Pete requested medical attention (like me) that was denied (like me) because he felt he was dying (like me)," he recalled. Blaming the prison for Pete's death, he added: "While Pete's constant request for help fell on deaf ears, he decided to get out of his misery by hanging on the litter to end his pain and suffering."

<br />

By sending his condolences to Pete's family, he offers to help ease his burden with financial help. "My deepest condolences to Pete's family. I need you to contact me as soon as possible so I can send my blessings to your address. Although, there is no price to pay for Pete's life, I got some money for all of you," So he wrote.