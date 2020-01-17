Kim Zolciak moves to Arizona – Details!

It's official! Kim Zolciak and his family move! According to new reports, Kim, her husband, Kroy Biermann and their children will move to Arizona.

Apparently, they are excited to start a new chapter in their lives there!

In addition, as it seems, her daughter Ariana was the one who inspired the decision to move since the 18-year-old has just been accepted to Arizona State University and everyone wants to live closer to her.

Ariana Biermann is scheduled to start her first year in college this fall and her family members thought this could also be an opportunity for everyone to move towards better and bigger things!

In addition, Kim admitted during an earlier interview with HollywoodLife that he was having difficulty getting Ariana to leave.

But there's no problem! Now everyone is moving with her too!

A source tells the same media that the Biermann family plans to move during the summer or late spring to Arizona. What started as a joke, and then a potential thought, quickly became serious. Kim is having a lot of trouble with the idea that Ariana goes to college and feels that nothing is tying her to Atlanta anymore. Ariana is going to ASU in the fall and wants to be closer to her. "

They also continued to point out that ‘Kim is really ready for a big change and she loves it anyway, so it all worked out. It was difficult for her when Brielle moved and Ariana is also very helpful with the children. They have been looking for houses in some different areas and are getting close to buying. "

However, the source will most likely claim that they will continue to own a home in Atlanta, but Arizona will become their main home.

While the details have not yet been resolved, Kim and the rest of the Biermanns are really looking forward to this.



