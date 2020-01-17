Kim Kardashian is heavenly in the new heavenly heaven campaign

%MINIFYHTML9121bb86b99ad3a8fe1e853221c00c6811% %MINIFYHTML9121bb86b99ad3a8fe1e853221c00c6812%

Kim Kardashian is heavenly in her new Celestial Skies campaign and fans are going crazy for her looks. By changing his crow locks for thick waves of platinum, Kim has received so many compliments for the dream session and the photos he's considering being blonde again! Celebrity stylist Chris Appleton combed Kim and, once again, surprised Kim fans with her artistic mastery. Kim is launching a new KKW Beauty makeup collection called Celestial Skies. The line follows its artist KKW x Mario and the Muse and Celestial Skies collection will officially launch on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 9 a.m. PT.

Kim teased the products for the first time on his official Instagram account, where he has 157.3 million followers with a series of photo and video presentations. Each set of photos went viral. Photographer Greg Swales is the genius behind the magnificent and ethereal disposition and filming.

You can watch several videos that Kim shared from the Celestial Skies makeup campaign below.

Kim shared the following legend along with a picture of her makeup in which she asked her fans to evaluate her blond return.

“This session really made me miss blonde hair! Comment below if I should return blonde soon! I am using all the new @kkwbeauty: The Night Sky Eyeshadow Palette in Pink Aura, Rose Dust and Cosmic Brown tones, the new Classic Mattes Blush Palette and a mixture of Sutil Nude and Dreamy Peach Lip Crayons. I can't wait for you to try these tones! #CelestialSkies launches on Friday, 01.24 at 12 p.m. PST "

In addition to Kim's beautiful blonde strands, her makeup is also the main attraction of the campaign, as well as the photos.

Rokael's beauty did Kim's makeup for the session and main assistant Kandi Rose (Kandi Hernández) shared photos on her official Instagram account of the session. You can see a close-up of Kim Kardashian's Celestial Skies makeup in the image below.

In this photo slideshow that Kim Kardashian shared, you can better see makeup products that are already creating a stir online. With Kim's campaign and fan reaction, it seems that Celestial Skies will be a success. In the photo below, Kim wears a gold metallic suit and is sitting in a matching chair. The tones of the photos are heavenly and Kim looks like he's an angel that has just floated from the open skies above.

What do you think of Kim Kardashian's KKW Celestial Skies beauty campaign? Are you waiting for the launch of makeup on the official website?

What do you think about Kim's photo shoot? Do you like the photos?



