Khamenei of Iran defends the Revolutionary Guard in Friday's sermon | Iran news

In his first installment of sermons on Friday since 2012, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, defended the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the midst of a violent reaction every time he accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane and killed the 176 people on board.

Khamenei's speech comes when Iran and its rulers face intense pressure at home and abroad after the United States killed General Qassem Soleimani, former leader of the elite Quds Force, and the eruption of public anger against the army of Iran after the accidental fall of the commercial plane soon. after it took off from Tehran on January 8.

He described the clash as a "bitter tragedy,quot; and also claimed that the "enemies of Iran,quot; used the clash and the admission of the military to "weaken,quot; the Revolutionary Guard.

"The plane crash was a bitter accident, it burned our hearts," Khamenei said.

"But some tried to … portray him to forget the great martyrdom and sacrifice,quot; of Soleimani, he added, referring to the murdered chief of the IRGC foreign operations arm.

"Our enemies were as happy with the plane crash as we were sad … glad we found something to question the Guard, the armed forces, the system."

Thousands of faithful gathered inside a large prayer room in downtown Tehran to hear Khamenei's address. They filled the area and the streets outside the building, singing "Death to America."

After denying a role in the plane crash, the Revolutionary Guards, an elite military force that responds directly to Khamenei acting as guardian of the Islamic Republic, admitted on January 11 that one of their air defense operators mistakenly shot down the Flight 752 of Ukraine Airlines International.

Iranian authorities said earlier this week that several people had been arrested for the Ukrainian plane incident.

But the plane's demolition and late admission triggered major protests in Tehran and other cities, and authorities responded by deploying riot police outside universities, where many students had protested.

Video images posted online showed that protesters were beaten and also shot, tear gas and blood in the streets. Iranian police denied firing at the protesters and said officers were ordered to show moderation.

& # 39; Hand of God & # 39;

In his sermon, Khamenei also showed his support for Iran's missile attacks against US targets in Iraq in retaliation for the murder of Soleimeni, saying they showed that Iran had divine support to deliver a "slap,quot; to a world power.

"The fact that Iran has the power to slap a world power shows the hand of God," Khamenei said, adding that the killing of Soleimani by the United States showed Washington's "terrorist nature."

The United States said Thursday that 11 of its troops were treated for concussion after the missile attacks, after initially saying that none of its forces were injured.

Inside the base attacked by Iranian missiles

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, who withdrew Washington from a nuclear agreement with Iran in 2018 and increased tensions by imposing sanctions, had ordered the drone attack on January 3 that killed Soleimani, who formed militias proxy throughout the region.

Praising Soleimani, Khamenei said that his actions beyond the borders of Iran were at the service of the "security,quot; of the nation and that the people are in favor of "firmness,quot; and "resistance,quot; against enemies.

"The few hundred who insulted the image of General Soleimani, are they the people of Iran? Or this multitude of millions of people in the streets?" He said in an apparent reference to the complaint of the demolition of a portrait of the commander killed by protesters in Tehran a few days after hundreds of thousands attended his funeral.

Khamenei accused the United States of "lying,quot; in its expressions of support for the Iranian people.

He said that even if they were with people, "it's stabbing them with their poisonous dagger."

Khamenei also said Friday that three European states party to the 2015 nuclear pact "cannot be trusted," after Britain, France and Germany activated a formal dispute mechanism in the agreement, which could lead to the reimposition of UN sanctions.