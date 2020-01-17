Kawhi Leonard says his score is creating a & # 39; chain reaction & # 39; for LA Clippers | NBA News

Kawhi Leonard said his score is creating a & # 39; chain reaction & # 39; positive after exceeding 30 points for the fourth consecutive game in the LA Clippers victory over the Orlando Magic.

Suitable for operating on any equipment that your equipment needs, Leonard has been in selfish mode lately and LA Clippers are better for that.

Leonard scored 32 points, Montrezl Harrell had 21 and the Clippers beat Orlando Magic 122-95 on Thursday night.

Leonard also had five rebounds and five assists in his fourth straight game with at least 30 points. He was 12 of 20 from the field.

The adaptive nature of Leonard is the reason why the Clippers were willing to throw more than $ 100 million for the next three seasons. Finding a player who has the ability to be the best in the league in any way you choose is not cheap.

"I'm just shooting, my teammates are being aggressive and they're also giving me open shots," Leonard said. "It is simply creating a chain reaction and we are all playing hard on defense. We are able to transition."

Highlights of the Orlando Magic's visit to the LA Clippers in week 13 of the NBA season



The Clippers placed seven players in double figures and led by 23 in their fourth victory in five games. Landry Shamet scored 13 points, and JaMychal Green finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Nikola Vucevic had 22 points and nine rebounds and Aaron Gordon scored 20 points, but the Magic couldn't keep up with the Clippers while playing in Los Angeles for the second time in two nights. Orlando finished the winning streak of nine Lakers games with a victory on Wednesday night.

Finding the same energy level simply proved too difficult for the Magic.

"Look, you must have the intensity, purpose and attitude of the game to win any night in this league, especially against a team as good as yours," said Magic head coach Steve Clifford. "You have to be in it. I thought Aaron Gordon was great.

"Our team, our approach and our attitude have been a real strength throughout the year. Tonight was not."

"We don't run defensively," Gordon said. "We were scoring with them for a little while, but that is not really what we are. We are not going to beat the teams, so we have to make sure defensively and we didn't."

