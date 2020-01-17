Kate Moss and her daughter Lila are the most elegant duo in the Dior show

Francois Durand for Dior / Getty Images
Now this is a date of mother and daughter that we want to follow.
Kate Mossbrought daughter Lilac moss as his plus one in the Dior autumn / winter parade at the Place du Concorde in Paris. Upon arrival, the mother and daughter duo stopped to take a picture in front of the Dior symbol while they wore their brand looks. As usual, Kate wore a pair of striking boots with black pants, a white button and a black baggy blazer, which she complemented with the popular Dior bag. Similarly, Lila put on a man's shirt with the oblique Dior pattern, a pair of dark jeans and Converse.
After posing for the photos, the two were mixed and mixed in the first row with Brooklyn, David Y Victoria Beckham, as much as Delevigne face. From their seats, the group had the perfect view to admire. Kim Jones& # 39; designs, which featured many chains, paisley and gloves.
Kim Jones' latest collection is a hit among the men and women who attended the show. In David BeckhamIn Instagram's story, he praised the creative director for creating an "amazing,quot; show and shared a video of the final walk.
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images
Stars like Cara Delevingne and Robert PattinsonI have not yet shared their thoughts on the line in social networks, but who can blame them when they are busy rubbing shoulders with the most important names in fashion? In photos of the event, the two actors were seen chatting with Noomi RapaceKate Moss and Kim Jones, the man of the hour.
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images
It is likely that these celebrities and more will be seen in Paris while attending shows for Jacquemus, Hermès and other fashion houses. Once Paris Fashion Week Men & # 39; s comes to an end, many stars will fly back to the United States to attend the numerous New York Fashion Week Women & # 39; s shows.
If the Dior star-filled show is an indication, a surprise awaits us with this year's parades.
%MINIFYHTML6b5cb572727692e671e32b5e0675b22d11%