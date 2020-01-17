Kate Moss and her daughter Lila are the most elegant duo in the Dior show

Now this is a date of mother and daughter that we want to follow.

Kate Mossbrought daughter Lilac moss as his plus one in the Dior autumn / winter parade at the Place du Concorde in Paris. Upon arrival, the mother and daughter duo stopped to take a picture in front of the Dior symbol while they wore their brand looks. As usual, Kate wore a pair of striking boots with black pants, a white button and a black baggy blazer, which she complemented with the popular Dior bag. Similarly, Lila put on a man's shirt with the oblique Dior pattern, a pair of dark jeans and Converse.

After posing for the photos, the two were mixed and mixed in the first row with Brooklyn, David Y Victoria Beckham, as much as Delevigne face. From their seats, the group had the perfect view to admire. Kim Jones& # 39; designs, which featured many chains, paisley and gloves.