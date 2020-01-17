Kate Middleton reveals that Prince William is against having a fourth child

Wenn

The Duchess of Cambridge reveals during a commitment at the Khidmat Center in Bradford that she and the Duke, who are already parents of 3 children, have discussed the issue of having another child.

If Prince William gets his way, there will be no more children for him and Kate Middleton. During the first public appearance of the royal couple since Prince Harry and Meghan markle In announcing that they are leaving behind royal duties, the Duchess of Cambridge said her husband is against having a fourth child.

The royal couple was visiting Bradford, Yorkshire, on Wednesday, January 15 to meet with leaders of different religious and community groups. Outside the City Hall, the Duchess spoke with the public, and when she spoke with a 25-year-old fan identified as Josh Macplace, she was heard saying, "I don't think William wants more."

The mother of three reportedly made the statement after Josh, who has autism and DiGeorge syndrome, informed him that he had sent cards to her and her husband congratulating them on the birth of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and the Prince Louis During the occasion, she also thanked him for giving him a hug.

Kate has hinted at William's position about the possibility of expanding her family almost a year earlier. On the second day of the royal tour in Northern Ireland in February 2019, the 38-year-old man was heard saying, "It's beautiful. It makes me feel melancholic," when he met a 5-month-old baby.

Kate's statement prompted the baby's father to boldly ask: "Baby number four?" Without giving a definitive yes or no answer, he laughed and answered the question with "I think William would be a little worried."

Wednesday's excursion was Kate and William's first joint engagement in 2020. The couple seemed to be in a good mood, although body language expert Blanca Cobb told Cosmopolitan: "It's unusual to see William and Kate with such rounded shoulders. It could be that they & # 39; are feeling figuratively the weight or pressure of the situation with Harry and Meghan, so it is overwhelming them a bit. "

Harry and Meghan shocked the world in early January when they made public their decision to "withdraw" from their roles as main members of the royal family of Great Britain and become "financially independent." The couple said in their statement that "they will balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America" ​​during the transition period.