Kartik Aaryan tells the day Imtiaz Ali called him for love Aaj Kal

The creators of Love Aaj Kal finally released the trailer today. Starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, the movie looks exciting and fun. The trailer was released in a suburban theater amid much fanfare. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film hits theaters on February 14, 2020.

When Kartik Aaryan was asked at the event about how it feels to be directed by Imtiaz Ali for the first time, the actor responded very honestly and said that it really was a dream come true for him when he pocketed the film. But what was a surprise was when the actor told a story about what happened when Imtiaz first called him to approach him for the movie. Kartik said he was filming for Dinesh Vijan's production, Luka Chuppi, when he received a call from the filmmaker. Obviously he was completely surprised with his call and ran to the bathroom, to talk to him privately and also to sink into the fact that the filmmaker was offering him a movie. Kartik jokingly adds that the call lasted 35 to 40 minutes and that he was in the bathroom until the call was completed. Everyone was surprised to learn the story, including Dinesh Vijan, who was also on stage (producer of Love Aaj Kal as well). Dinesh added quickly saying, "Kartik told us he had an upset stomach that day on the shoot … what a liar!" This moment left everyone divided.