Karlie Kloss will not vote for Trump despite the husband's connection with the president

WENN / Instar

Victoria's former Angel & # 39; s Secret, whose husband Joshua Kushner is the younger brother of Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, reveals that he plans to vote & # 39; as a Democrat & # 39; in the 2020 elections.

Up News Info –

Karlie kloss He has become honest about his political point of view. Weeks after a "Gateway Project"The contestant went viral with her awkward joke about her in-laws, Victoria's former angel Secret publicly stated that she would not vote for Donald Trump in the 2020 elections despite being married to Joshua Kushner.

The 27-year-old model made the statement during an appearance on "Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen"Thursday night, January 16. When asked if he was" on the same page politically "with his family, he replied:" I am sure that I am not the only person in this country who disagrees with his Family in politics. I voted as a Democrat in 2016 and I plan to do the same in 2020 ".

When she was pressed more about her political activities, Karlie hastened to share with Andy: "I am passionate about the different issues, you know, women's reproductive health. I am very involved with Planned Parenthood, like you. The next time I" If you're at home in St. Louis, you should volunteer with me. "

<br />

As for her relationship with Joshua, Karlie said: "I met my man in 2012, he was 19. He was a different world." She added: "My man and I have been through many things together. I am very proud that he is my partner. It has not been easy, but it is worth it. I would make the same decision a million times more."

The issue was brought due to a viral moment caused by Tyler Neasloney who seemed to be casting a subtle shadow towards Karlie in a season 18 episode of "Project Runway." When judge Brandon Maxwell He said he couldn't see Karlie using Tyler's design anywhere, the contestant responded by saying, "Not even for dinner with the Kushners?"

When tackling the viral dig in "Watch What Happens Live," Karlie joked: "I was honored to be one of the first memes of the decade." She continued: "Honestly, the real tragedy of all this is that nobody is talking about how terrible that dress was. That's why he went home. He wouldn't wear that dress for any dinner."

Karlie married Joshua, the younger brother of Jared Kushner, in October 2018. Jared is married to Donald's daughter, Ivanka Trump, and has been acting as principal advisor to the White House since January 2017.