Kanye West stops his Lamborghini to give money to homeless veterans

The report of the rapper's act of kindness & # 39; Jesus Walks & # 39; It appears only days after his wife Kim Kardashian revealed that they had bought movie theaters in the United States for free screenings of & # 39; Just Mercy & # 39 ;.
Kanye west He stopped at the side of the road in his Lamborghini and ordered his bodyguard to give money to a homeless veteran.
Rapper "Jesus Walks" stopped at a highway exit in Calabasas, California, on Wednesday, January 15, when he saw a man on the side of the road with a sign that said: "Veteran on the road, everything helps."
The attacker kept his head down while his security guard approached the homeless man and offered him an unspecified amount of money, according to People.
This was not West's only act of kindness this week: on Tuesday, his wife Kim Kardashian She explained that she and her husband partnered with Represent Justice, a nonprofit organization, to buy movie theaters in the United States for free screenings. Michael B. Jordan Y Jamie Foxxnew movie "Just mercy".
"I was so moved after seeing #JustMercy, that Kanye and I want to make sure they have the opportunity to see him too," he said. "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star wrote in his Instagram story.
"Register at representjustice.org/kkw and prepare to be impressed by the incredible work of Bryan Stevenson and Equal Justice Initiative and the incredible performances of Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson".
