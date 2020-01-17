Kagiso Rabada's ban on the fourth test against England shows that he learns slowly | Cricket News

& # 39; As a hitter & # 39; I tell you what, if some hitter approached me like that I couldn't have an ankle & # 39; – Kevin Pietersen







South African Kagiso Rabada has accumulated four demerit points in the last two years.

South African Kagiso Rabada may be a superstar, but he also learns slowly, says Mike Atherton, after the pacemaker was banned for the fourth test against England.

Rabada will miss the Sky Live Test next week in Johannesburg after his celebration of Joe Root's wicket on the first day of the third test in Port Elizabeth that was missed by referee Andy Pycroft.

Subsequently, the player was charged with a level one violation of the Cricket International Council disciplinary code related to "the use of language, actions or gestures that belittle or that may cause an aggressive reaction of a batter in his dismissal during an international match. ".

Rabada was fined 15 percent of his party quota, but the most important thing was that he earned a demerit point, taking his account to the threshold of four over a period of two years.

Previous crimes of Rabada Match Player involved Offense Penalty fee Demerit Points SA vs India, fifth ODI, February 2018 Shikhar Dhawan Use language, actions or gestures that belittle or that can provoke an aggressive reaction of a batter to his dismissal during an international match. 15% fine of the match rate one SA vs Australia, 2nd test, March 2018 Steve Smith Conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game. Fine of 25% of the match rate (after appeal) one SA v Australia, second test, March 2018 David Warner Use language, actions or gestures that belittle or that can provoke an aggressive reaction of a batter to his dismissal during an international match. 15% fine of the match rate one

Sky Sports experts, Atherton and Michael Holding, say that Rabada is only to blame, while Kevin Pietersen says that the bowler should not be a batter's personal space.

MICHAEL ATHERTON

"First of all, I am very sad that Rabada does not play in Johannesburg, which could be a critical test game in possibly the fastest pitch in the country. He is a superstar cricket player, so it is not good for the game ".

"There are two problems. One is the current ICC regulations and Rabada has no complaints under the current ICC regulations. Learn slowly because you have done it before."

0:46 England captain Joe Root lost his stump, but Kagiso Rabada from South Africa lost his cool. England captain Joe Root lost his stump, but Kagiso Rabada from South Africa lost his cool.

"But I have no problem with that celebration. He is not cursing the batter, he is not abusing the batter. He is a little too jealous and a little close to Joe Root, but he is so worthy of a demerit point and a subsequent ban. ? I do not think so.

"I reiterate, however, that according to the current ICC regulations, Andy Pycroft has acted in accordance with the regulations.

"You must allow players to have room for maneuver. It is very hot and Rabada is charging!"

MICHAEL HOLDING

"I agree with much of what Athers has said in regards to the ICC regulations. But I also agree with what he said about Rabada being a slow student."

"You must understand the conditions under which you are planning. I like to use analogies and if you are driving on the road and the speed limit is 30 mph, whether you are in a school zone or on the road, you still have to comply with the speed limit.

"If you want to exceed the speed limit but get caught, don't complain."

"As a player, you know the conditions of the game and the conditions under which the ICC has put its contact code. Do not abuse it. Rabada has to learn. He cannot continue making the same mistake."

KEVIN PIETERSEN

"Check out Zak Crawley's impeachment in the second Test and watch Rabada's aggression. Now I'm happy with the aggression, but he practically jumps to Crawley in the crease, in the batter's personal space.

"I saw that and thought to myself as a hitter & # 39; I tell you what, if a hitter approached me like that, I might not have an ankle.

0:48 Kagiso Rabada jumped towards Zak Crawley after firing the batter on the third day of the second Test in Cape Town. Kagiso Rabada jumped towards Zak Crawley after firing the batter on the third day of the second Test in Cape Town.

"Then you take a look at the dismissal of Root and Rabada is in their personal space. The people for whom I really feel sorry for the ban are Faf du Plessis, the captain, Mark Boucher and the rest of the South African players because they are going to Miss your strike bowler in the Wanderers and it's unnecessary.

"Rabada has accumulated the points and accepted the guilt. She knows she has done something wrong. Many people say that the ICC is wrong; they are not. She has accumulated the points. She should learn from her mistakes."

The live coverage of the third test between South Africa and England continues on Sky Sports Cricket and on Sky's digital platforms.