Kagiso Rabada banned for the final test of South Africa vs England | Cricket News





Kagiso Rabada celebrates after taking Joe Root's wicket

Kagiso Rabada was expelled from the final test of England's tour of South Africa for his celebration after firing Joe Root on Thursday.

The pacemaker shot down the England captain by 27 on the first day of the third Test in Port Elizabeth and celebrated the wicket vociferously in front of Root.

The ICC considered that Rabada's actions were a violation of his code of conduct and he was fined 15 percent of his match rate and granted a demerit point.

That leads the 24-year-old to four points of demerit over a 24-month period, resulting in a test ban.

More to follow …