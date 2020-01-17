Kacey Musgraves and Kelsea Ballerini accuse the radio stations of the country of inequality

WENN / Avalon

The singer of & # 39; Space Cowboy & # 39; and the success creator of & # 39; Peter Pan & # 39; They express their frustration over the rules of the air broadcast after a Michigan radio station tweeted that & # 39; can't interpret two women in a row & # 39 ;.

Kacey Musgraves Y Kelsea Ballerini they have accused the country music radio stations of "inequality" in their air game rules.

The couple was responding to a tweet now removed from Michigan's 98 KCQ Country radio station, which claimed that "it can't play two females in a row. Not even (women's-led groups) Lady antebellum or Little big town against another woman. "

After the tweet, Kacey went to Twitter to call the radio station and wrote: "It smells like white bulls ** and why a long time ago I decided they couldn't stop me."

She added in a separate tweet: "And yet they can play 18 guys that sound exactly the same to each other. It makes sense."

Meanwhile, Kelsea apologized to his partners, tweeting: "To all the women who take advantage of having half the opportunities that men, I am very sorry that in 2020, after YEARS of equal game conversation, there are still some companies that make their stations comply with these rules. "

She added: "ALEXA PLAY LBT LADY TO CARRIE MIRANDA KACEY CARLY GABBY MAREN INGRID RUNAWAY JUNY M&T LAUREN … ALL IN A ROW".

Kelsea then took his argument to Instagram, shared a screenshot of his Twitter response and wrote: "I say this was one of the few women who was really hugged by country radio and saw some of the biggest networks (and some of my friends who are pd and superior) make real changes in their programming so that it looks more balanced. I am grateful. "

"BUT. There is still inequality in the air game for women. And tweets like this prove it. And it's my job to say it out loud and post it, because the girls moved to Nashville (or wherever) they are ready to escape and overcome and surpass everyone. They deserve to know that they have the same opportunity as the boys who move here to do the same. "

At the end of its publication, the 26-year-old singer wrote: "Country music: we have to fix this. For us and for them. How do we do it? Let's talk. (Also, you don't attack this season, they are playing according to the rules established for them from their superiors. "