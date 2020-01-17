Jose Mourinho says that Christian Eriksen needs Tottenham's future to be resolved | Soccer news





Christian Eriksen has started only 10 Premier League games for the Spurs this season

Tottenham head coach José Mourinho insists that Christian Eriksen needs clarification about his future at the club, amid talks with Inter Milan about a transfer in January.

The Serie A team has proposed a little more than £ 10m more bonuses in talks with the Spurs, but the Premier League club stands firm in its £ 17m valuation of the Denmark midfielder.

Eriksen has appeared sporadically for the Spurs this season, scoring three goals in 26 appearances, as his contract extends until the last six months.

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham has kept only one clean sheet in 14 games

Mourinho said: "I put myself in the position of the player and I think he needs January 31 to come and make sure he will stay until the end of the season or before January 31 to know that he is leaving.

"I think it is difficult for a player to be in this situation where he is & # 39; today I am here, tomorrow I don't know if I am & # 39 ;.

"If he is here on January 31, he will know he will be here on February 1, he will know he will be committed to the club, to the fans, to everyone until the end of the season."

"He had a conversation with me on the first day and on the first day I clearly knew what he wanted to do.

0:43 Mourinho says that Eriksen should & # 39; keep his head up & # 39; if you decide to leave the club in January Mourinho says that Eriksen should & # 39; keep his head up & # 39; if you decide to leave the club in January

"It was just a confirmation of what Mr. Levy told me before that. He told me exactly the same thing and there is no doubt. The only situation is trying to get the best of the players, which is what I am trying to do, so that's it.

"If we don't have an offer to sell it, how can we sell it? It's as simple as that."

& # 39; Conte shouldn't talk about Eriksen & # 39;

Inter CEO, Giuseppe Marotta, and Eriksen's agent, Martin Schoots, had dinner in Milan on Thursday, while negotiations on a transfer continue.

1:19 Mourinho confirmed that the new signing Gedson Fernandes will be & # 39; involved & # 39; against Watford on Saturday Mourinho confirmed that the new signing Gedson Fernandes will be & # 39; involved & # 39; against Watford on Saturday

However, Mourinho seemed upset by Inter boss Antonio Conte, speaking publicly about Eriksen joining the club before the movement was completed.

When asked about Conte, Mourinho added: "I was very sure that Eriksen will come to Inter. I think we shouldn't talk about players from other clubs until they become our players, I think we shouldn't talk about players from other clubs." . .

"You ask me about Gedson (Fernandes) from the moment Gedson's name was on the screen, will he go to West Ham, to Tottenham? You ask me if he comes or not, I didn't tell you anything.

"Even after the game against Middlesbrough I asked you if it was done or not, you said no, if it is not done, then it is not done. I have nothing to say. I think that is the best way: you protect everyone, you protect the clubs, protect the player. "

