Jonas Brothers and his wives recreate movies on what a man has to do

The J-Sisters are back.

the Jonas brothers He released his new single and music video for "What A Man Gotta,quot; on Friday, and it's basically a sequel to "Sucker."

After days of making fun of the video's release, fans could finally see Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Kevin Jonas Y Danielle Jonasrecreate scenes from Risky business, Grease Y Do not say anything. And in the lyrics of the song, the three brothers ask their loves what they have to do to block their love.

%MINIFYHTML2a442ee81e32ac46f35b21d7fe59d39613% %MINIFYHTML2a442ee81e32ac46f35b21d7fe59d39614%

First in the video is Nick, who imitates Tom cruiseThe iconic white shirt, socks and sunglasses scene of the 1983 classic.

While he sings to Priyanka with his shirt just there, "I'm not trying to be your part-time lover / Sign me up for full time, I'm yours, all yours."

For her part, the Bollywood star wears a white shirt and jeans and looks at her husband as if he were ridiculous (and adorable).