Jonas Brothers and his wives recreate movies on what a man has to do

The J-Sisters are back.
the Jonas brothers He released his new single and music video for "What A Man Gotta,quot; on Friday, and it's basically a sequel to "Sucker."
After days of making fun of the video's release, fans could finally see Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Kevin Jonas Y Danielle Jonasrecreate scenes from Risky business, Grease Y Do not say anything. And in the lyrics of the song, the three brothers ask their loves what they have to do to block their love.
First in the video is Nick, who imitates Tom cruiseThe iconic white shirt, socks and sunglasses scene of the 1983 classic.
While he sings to Priyanka with his shirt just there, "I'm not trying to be your part-time lover / Sign me up for full time, I'm yours, all yours."
For her part, the Bollywood star wears a white shirt and jeans and looks at her husband as if he were ridiculous (and adorable).
So Joe and Sophie make their debut as Danny and Sandy of Grease during the dance contest.
Doing something excellent John TravoltaY Olivia Newton-John impressions, Joe sings: "So what does a man have to do? / What does a man have to do? / Is he totally locked up by you? / What does a man have to say? / What does a man have to say?" / Be your last good night and your first good day. "
In the second verse, Priyanka changes her outfit to match Nick while singing: "You're not trying to waste your time / In stupid people and cheap lines, I'm sure, I'm sure / I'd give a million dollars just to grab my neck / And I will be lost, be lost. "
When the chorus returns, Sophie also changes her appearance, this time with a black wig to become Cha-Cha DiGregorio. The blonde Sophie, as in the movie, flees disconsolately, and Cha-Cha and Danny, er, Sophie and Joe, go crazy with their dance moves.
Finally, the recreation of Kevin and Danielle of Do not say anything Enter the bridge.
Kevin fills up John cusack while standing with a beige raincoat outside Danielle's window with a boombox over her head. However, the boombox ends up not working, so he hilariously holds an iPhone over his head instead of the new song.
Finally, the three couples begin to make their own version of the jive hand video. As the shots jump from scene to scene, Joe and Kevin end up appearing in underwear, just like in the Nick scene.
In the end, the three couples are in the Grease dance floor for the grand finale, and then run a blooper reel.
Apparently, what a man had to do was recreate the classics of the cinema.
