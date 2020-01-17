Johanna Konta: British number 1 will lose the Fed Cup in 2020 | Tennis news





British number one Johanna Konta has confirmed that she will play at the Australian Open

Johanna Konta will be able to play at the Australian Open, but has announced that he will not compete for Britain in the Fed Cup this year in an attempt to protect himself from injury.

Konta is the best British player by some distance and has won her last 11 individual matches in the Fed Cup, the two most recent to help Britain win over Kazakhstan last April.

That made Britain finally rise to the level of the World Group after 26 years, although a subsequent renewal of the competition means they must win a tiebreak against Slovakia in Bratislava next month to reserve a spot in the inaugural week of finals in Budapest in April.

Konta's absence will make the draw in Slovakia extremely difficult, but the world number 13 insisted that he had the blessing of GB captain Anne Keothavong.

"I had a very good conversation with Anne in November and everyone who is important to me knows about this decision and has supported and supported me," he said.

"It's a kind of combination of things: it's an Olympic year, I'm looking to schedule things slightly differently for the longevity of my body and be able to return in the following years and I hope to play more Fed Cup."

The 28-year-old woman revealed last month that she had struggled with a knee problem for much of 2019, interrupting what had been a bright season after the US Open. UU.

Since then he has only played one game, losing to Barbora Strycova in Brisbane last week before retiring from the WTA tournament in Adelaide to prioritize the practice.

"When I left London, I was still leaving my last stage of knee rehabilitation and what we decided was better was that I could have more time on the court, more practice sets," said Konta, planted in the 12th. of his first round match with Tunisian Ons Jabeur.

"So we're here and I've had a good week here and I'm looking forward to it."

"The worst thing that can happen is that I lose and go home and prepare for the rest of the season. So it wouldn't be the end of the world, but I'm here because I'm ready to compete and that's what I'm going to do. better than I can. "