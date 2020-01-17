Jhene Aiko says that Big Sean's penis makes her & # 39; so proud & # 39; in a sexually explicit song

Titled & # 39; P * $$ and Fairy (OTW) & # 39 ;, the song finds the singer of & # 39; None of Your Concern & # 39; offering fans details of their sex life with rapper & # 39; Mercy & # 39; 31 years old

Jhene aiko It is becoming very explicit in his first song in the new year. Leaving on Friday, January 17, "P * $$ Y Fairy (OTW)" finds the R&B singer offering her fans details of her sex life with Be big.

The release of the new song is accompanied by a music video that sees her dancing with a male partner while singing the lyrics of the song. She sings about how the rapper loves making love with her to the point that he can't get enough of her while he rhymes in a verse, "Because I made you jump in the spring / F ** k all free time / You don't need me time, that's your time and I / We're getting so loud, that fuck makes my soul smile / What the fuck makes me feel so proud. "

Jhene continues to sing, "Don't be surprised, honey, it's just me / Don't be surprised, boy, when I stir it wild / I hypnotize you with this p *** y / Now you feel you can fly."

Considering how explicit the song's lyrics are, Jhene's name immediately began to appear on social media after the song's release. Even Big Sean couldn't help answering, confirming that the person who sings in the song is really him. When the singer of "None of Your Concern" shared on Instagram a music video clip with a subtitle that said: "That (eggplant emoji) makes me very proud," replied the 31-year-old, "U neva lied."

<br />

Jhene and Sean started dating in 2016. They got so close that they even released a joint album "Twenty88". They separated in 2018 after two years of dating, but they have recently sparked rumors that they have been back together. The two rejoined and released "None of Your Concern" and have been attending events together, including Sean "P Diddy"The 50th birthday party of the combs.