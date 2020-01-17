Jean Paul Gaultier will retire after the January fashion show at Paris Fashion Week

Instagram

In announcing his retirement after 50 years in the industry, the famous fashion designer claims that the show on January 22 will be the last, but Haute Couture will continue with a new concept.

Famous fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier He will present the last parade of his career during Paris Fashion Week.

The legendary French workshop announced his retirement on Friday, January 17, via Twitter, and told fans he is eager to take new steps in his decades career.

"This show that celebrates 50 years of my career will also be the last," the 67-year-old man tweeted, referring to his haute couture show in France later this month (January 2020). "But rest assured that Haute Couture will continue with a new concept."

"It's going to be a great party with many of my friends, and we'll have fun until very, very late. Stay there! You can't miss it."

Since the launch of his legendary fashion house in 1982, Gaultier has had a historic career, dressing celebrities like Beyonce Knowles, Lady Gaga Y Rihanna. Upon receiving the nickname of & # 39; terrible child & # 39 ;, or rebel child, for his avant-garde designs, he is still known for creating VirginThe infamous cone bra in the 1990s.

Jean Paul Gaultier's latest couture parade will take place on January 22 as part of the Paris Fashion Week.