Japan's popular environment minister announced the birth of his son on Friday, and he will become the first senior public official to take paternity leave.

"Today, January 17 at midnight, as a father, I am happy and relieved that a healthy child was born." Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said.

"It's great that both mother and child are healthy. I'm relieved and happy to have been present."

On Wednesday, Koizumi had announced that he will take two weeks of leave for three months on condition that he does not affect his parliamentary and cabinet duties.

During his announcement, Koizumi, son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, acknowledged that his decision to take a paternity leave, a sensitive issue in Japan, has its advantages and disadvantages.

"This is the first time a minister takes paternity leave, and every time you do something unprecedented, criticism is always inherent," he said.

Koizumi said he hopes that, through his unprecedented decision, he will pave the way to normalize the issue.

"I hope we can create a society that when someone performs this action or trial (of taking paternity leave), it is not the norm that becomes news."

The 38-year-old politician said earlier that it was a difficult decision, but that he would move forward with the plan to pave the way for other male employees in his ministry and working parents elsewhere.

With Japan facing an aging population and a declining birth rate, the government recently began promoting paternity leave.

Last month, he adopted a policy that allows male public servants to take more than a month's leave with the birth of a child.

While the governors in Hiroshima and Mie in western Japan have taken paternity leave, Koizumi is the first cabinet minister to do so.

Koizumi is the son of former hipster prime minister Junichiro Koizumi and is considered a future prime minister with hope.

After Friday's announcement, the chief secretary of the cabinet, Yoshihide Suga, congratulated the Koizumi family.

There are no official records on whether cabinet ministers have previously taken parental permission, but Koizumi is the first to publicly announce that he is doing so.

'Pata-hara'

Japan has relatively generous parental leave policies, which allow men and women with partial leave of up to 12 months.

While recent surveys show that most eligible male employees expect to take paternity leave in the future, changes are occurring slowly and few new-born parents take time off due to intense pressure to concentrate on work.

According to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Welfare, only 6 percent of eligible working parents took paternity leave in 2018, well below the modest 13 percent target of the government by 2020.

Many working parents fear that taking a paternity leave will damage their careers, and those who hope to take a leave often face warnings from their bosses or colleagues.

A handful of men have sued their employers claiming that they were subject to what is known in Japan as "pata-hara,quot;, abbreviation for paternity harassment, after taking parental leave.

The issue is a particular concern given the birth rate of Japan, which in 2018 was one of the lowest in the world, and well below the rate that the country needs to support its population.