Jamie Foxx says he celebrates as Leonardo DiCaprio

WENN / Instar / Avalon

During his appearance on & # 39; The Ellen DeGeneres Show & # 39 ;, the star of & # 39; Just Mercy & # 39; He also admits that he is a member of the one-mile-high club and jokes about his idea of ​​a perfect date.

Up News Info –

Jamie Foxx Never stop celebrating. Participating in the segment "Burning questions" in "The Ellen DeGeneres show", the "Just mercy"the actor was compared to his fellow Hollywood star Leonardo Dicaprio When it comes to your party habit.

On the Thursday, January 16 episode of the daytime program, the "Django Unchained"star was asked by the host Ellen Degeneres Last time he was partying all night. "I'm still at the party," he replied without hesitation. "I was partying all night. My birthday was December 13, I've been sleepy and I'm a little drunk since December 13. Every night. I'm like Leonardo DiCaprio."

During the test, the 54-year-old singer / actor was also asked if he is a member of the one-mile-high club. "Am I a member of the Mile High club? Does that mean you take drugs when you are on the plane? Yes, I smoke. I smoke it," he joked initially. After Ellen pressed him to get the real answer, he confessed: "Yes, I am."

When the question focused on his idea of ​​a perfect date, the supposed former boyfriend of Katie Holmes He approached it with another ingenious response. "Oh, man. Reading the Scriptures," he said while holding back the laughter. "Trying to approach the Lord. Hallelujah, Lord Jesus. Trying to be saved tonight. Will you save me, Lord Jesus?"

The host of "Beat Shazam"However, he stumbled upon his response when asked what he was doing to embarrass his daughters, Corinne Foxx, 25, and Anelise Bishop, 11, the majority." I don't wear underwear all the time. It's not a bad thing, I'm a natural person, "he began to explain.

"And so, sometimes, when I'm working on things, my children …", he stopped in the middle of the sentence before saying to Ellen: "Okay, let's go to something else." He laughed when he noticed that the audience "had an expression of horror on your face", which caused the host to explain: "Yes, because no child wants to see his father walking without underwear!"

<br />

In his defense, the actor plays Nathaniel Ayers in "The soloist"He said:" I know, I know. I just try to be honest and honest, and I'm being persecuted for that! "