James Brolin plans his directorial debut using the project he has been working on for four years

The actor husband of Barbra Streisand reveals that he finally got funding for his first big screen adventure after renewing the movie's script.

James Brolin He has secured funding for his debut as a feature director after renewing the project script.

The veteran of the film, married to Barbara StreisandHe has directed for television in the past, but the new film will be his first adventure for the big screen.

"I've been working on this for four years," he tells Access Daily. "They gave it to me several years ago to do it and I kept saying: & # 39; I like the idea, but you can't shoot & # 39;".

"I finally sat down and rewrote it myself and everyone loves it now."

Brolin is not giving any details about the project, but has been dreaming of stepping behind the camera for years.

"If you see all the Academy Award winning directors again, most of them were failed actors who became directors that nobody knew," he adds.

"You have to be in a workshop to know (what to do) …" Brolin adds. "You must know what makes an actor work by doing it yourself."