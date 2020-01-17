Jada Pinkett Smith shared a picture of her bad hair day, and went viral for this reason

Jada Pinkett Smith looks great no matter what she does with her hair, while, like many women, she is fighting alopecia, a condition in which the person's hair can unexpectedly fall into patches.

Will Smith's wife recently went to social networks, where she showed her blond curly hair and amazing skin and used the following title: "Bad hair day. Oh well."

Many fans rushed into the comments section to praise Jada and remind her that she is perfect no matter what she says, and that she cannot have a bad day because she is a queen.

A sponsor explained: "You still look good okurrr❤️ Your face is beautiful alone!"

A second follower said: “You do not suffer from anything bad, beauty. Glow girl, you look fabulous as always. "Still beautiful and hot, you're a queen."

Recently, Jada talked about her hair loss in her popular Facebook Watch talk show, Red Table Talk.

Jada talked about the "scary,quot; moment she first noticed that she was losing "handfuls of hair,quot; in the shower.

She said: “It was one of those times in my life where I was literally trembling with fear. That's why I cut my hair and kept cutting it. "

Jade said he has not been able to identify the reason for his alopecia, but believes that it could be related to stress. The perspective helped Jada cope with the situation.

She said: "Higher power takes a lot from people … and, by the way, if higher power wants to take your hair off. Is that it? When my hair is wrapped, I feel like a queen."

This week, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, the ardent Massachusetts Democrat, spoke about the condition she shares with Jada, many others.

The congresswoman declared: “My turns have become a synonym and a combined part not only of my personal identity and how I present myself in the world, but also of my political brand. And that is why I think it is important to be transparent about this new normal and to live with alopecia. "

She went on to say why she decided to talk about her hair loss problems: "It's about self-agency. It's about power. It's about acceptance. I think it's important to be transparent about this new normal."

Pressley is a rising star in the Democratic party.



