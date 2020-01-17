Iraq's security forces kill at least two protesters in Baghdad | Iraq News

%MINIFYHTML6f9c613f17e28eb01bc8a526dd39fae111% %MINIFYHTML6f9c613f17e28eb01bc8a526dd39fae112%

At least two protesters were killed and dozens were injured in central Baghdad when Iraqi security forces fired tear gas to disperse protesters trying to break the capital's Sinak bridge, according to activists and officials.

Riot police launched sound bombs on Friday and threw tear gas after protesters attempted to break down the cement barriers previously erected by security forces, three activists and a security official told The Associated Press news agency.

A medical source told the Reuters News Agency that one of those killed had a canister of tear gas thrown directly into the neck.

"The saboteurs attacked the barricades in the Sinak bridge area and security forces have been using non-lethal methods to stop them for hours," said a spokesman for the prime minister.

The bridge is near Tahrir Square, in the center of the capital, where thousands have been camping for months, and recent clashes have caused authorities to restrict access to the crossing.

Mass protests have taken over Iraq since October 1 with protesters demanding radical reforms, new leadership and early elections.

They view their political system as deeply corrupt and keep most Iraqis in poverty.

More than 450 people have died since the demonstrations broke out. Armed men killed two local journalists covering protests last Friday in the southern city of Basra.

Although the numbers declined recently, protesters returned to the streets last week, determined to maintain the momentum of their protests despite attention directed to the threat of a conflict between the United States and Iran after Washington killed the Tehran's top general in an air strike inside Iraq.

In an effort to re-focus on the objectives of the protest movement, anti-government protesters in the southern city of Nasirya gave the government a period of one week to take serious steps to implement changes. The deadline expires at the beginning of next week.