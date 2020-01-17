Interview with Nicolas Pepe: Arsenal must eliminate mistakes to keep the hopes of the Champions League alive | Soccer news

Arsenal sits in tenth place, 11 points out of the top four in the Premier League





Nicolas Pepe aims for a strong second half of the season with Arsenal

It has been a lively start in Arsenal for Nicolas Pepe.

Signed last summer for a club record of £ 72 million from Lille, the Ivorian has already seen a change of management at Emirates Stadium, while he has been part of a team that has been scrutinized for his national performances.

Arsenal receives Sheffield United at Emirates Stadium on Saturday, four points and four places below their opponents.

Pepe arrived in North London in hopes of inspiring Arsenal to return to the Champions League next season, but the team currently languishes 11 points drifting from Chelsea.

Arsenal will be without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the next three games.

Shkodran Mustafi admitted this week that the defensive mistakes he has made in Arsenal have "affected,quot; him. Pepe has not lost hope of finishing in the top four, but now there is very little room for error.

"It's going to be difficult, but it's not impossible," said the 24-year-old. Sky sports. "Looking to the future, our only goal is to get a victory in our home game against Sheffield United, and in general we have to stop losing points and make silly mistakes."

"I lost a very good opportunity when we played them at the beginning of the season, but I managed to write down other opportunities that I had."

The Ivorian scored against Manchester United earlier this month

"It's not something I've thought about since then; that day, it was an opportunity that would have given us a 1-0 lead, but I've forgotten.

"All players miss opportunities, but I know the goals will come, that's part of football. I'm ready to fix it in Saturday's game."

Pepe has scored three goals and has three assists from his 19 Premier League games to date, but with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ready to fulfill a three-game ban, it's the perfect time for him to advance in his absence.

2:59 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of the 1-1 draw between Crystal Palace and Arsenal FREE TO SEE: Highlights of the 1-1 draw between Crystal Palace and Arsenal

"I did well, but I can certainly do more." "In fact, I must do more, and that is certainly something I will seek to improve during the second half of the season."

"The most difficult period so far for me was when the team went through a difficult period when we couldn't win a game."

"We worked hard as a team during all this time and we finally achieved that victory at West Ham last month, which was an important moment for us and the fans."

Pepe smiles during one of Mikel Arteta's training sessions.

Pepe believes that much of the training has been the same under the new boss Mikel Arteta, but highlighted the meticulous attention to detail of the Spanish, a hallmark of the success he enjoyed with Pep Guardiola in Manchester City.

"The manager has emphasized the importance of defending well as a team and making interceptions when our opponents try to attack."

"He has shown that he has real confidence in me and knows exactly what I am capable of. In terms of working on my own game, he wants me to get into one-on-one situations, that cross me, that score goals." and get assists, of course. "