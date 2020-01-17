Inside photos and videos of Ali Abbas Zaffar's birthday party

Ali Abbas Zaffar over the years has had several blockbusters such as Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat. Yesterday, when the director turned one year old, he brought his birthday with his friends and close colleagues in the industry. Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Huma Qureshi, Mudassar Aziz, Siddharth Roy Kapur with Vidya Balan, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Atul Agnihotri, Isabelle Kaif, Sunil attended the birthday party Grover, Kriti Sanon and more.

With so many stars present under one roof, there will surely be a bit of drama and a lot of fun. So, we present some of the highlights of Ali Abbas Zaffar's 38th birthday party last night. Scroll down to take a look.

