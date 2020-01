%MINIFYHTML4eb284098f87cfbdd9fd2b3ca0bc4bf611% %MINIFYHTML4eb284098f87cfbdd9fd2b3ca0bc4bf612%

Indigenous leaders in Brazil say they are struggling to preserve their land and culture.

They have met in the Amazon region for four days to find a way to counter President Jair Bolsonaro's environmental policies, which they say are devastating their communities.

Katia López Hodayan of Al Jazeera reports.