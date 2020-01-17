I'd rather be fooled than be seen as & # 39; Lonely B *** h & # 39;

Instagram

After posting a photo of the & # 39; Rich Wives Club of Atlanta & # 39 ;, Tiny Cottle replies to one of her Instagram followers who comments on her husband's alleged infidelity.

Tameka "Tiny" Cottle lost patience with one of her followers on Instagram. She posted a group photo with Tammy Rivera, Toya Johnson, MonicaY Kandi Burruss. And someone made a not-so-favorable comment: "Everyone was deceived."

The comments apparently touched Tiny's nerves when he Xscape star that is married to YOU. He quickly replied: "You also booed it … and we are still here shining with or without a man !! And you? Probably your man comes home when he chooses too … tlkn about us."

She did not deny her husband's traps. Instead, he apparently suggested that it is better to have a man, even though he is cheating, than to be seen as a lonely woman. She added: "From the look of your page, you look like a lonely bitch. It must be bad because we still have men who love us, and you?"

T.I.'s wife react to his critic

Meanwhile, in her legend, she called herself along with her friends in the image "Rich Wives Club of Atlanta". She explained: "Either we are one or we have been one! We all have an incredible story that can be related to all real women!"

Tiny has been married to T.I. since 2010. They have three children together. During their relationship, T.I. I was plagued with accusations of infidelity. His alleged side girls included Bernice Burgos Y Jasmin Jaye. In 2016, he even filed for divorce, but the couple reconciled the following year.

The couple went through a bad time in 2018 after a video went viral showing it with its grip. "Video is not really the problem," he said at the time. "The video that is published on social networks is the problem. If someone had sent him that video in private, she and I would have had a conversation about it, and it would be over."

In November 2019 during a meeting with Jada Pinkett Smith, Tiny claimed that T.I. He cheated on her because the rapper didn't like his "voice that wasn't so shy" and wanted a woman to listen to his orders.