How the & # 39; loving marriages & # 39; children in Nepal have become a curse for girls | News

The teenager Asha Charti Karki told her parents that she was going to study, but instead she went to marry her boyfriend, one of the Nepalese teenagers who marry by choice.

"There were rumors about us in town and I had fights at home. I felt I had no choice but to flee," Karki told AFP at his home in the western district of Surkhet.

Plus:

Nepal has one of the highest rates of child marriage in the world, although the practice was banned five decades ago and the legal age to marry is 20 years.

About 50 percent of Nepali women between the ages of 25 and 49 got married before they turned 18, according to the 2016 Demographic Health Survey of the Himalayan nation.

Marriages in the conservative country were traditionally arranged by parents, and many forced their children to marry for cultural reasons or out of poverty.

Such marriages are declining, but child rights activists warn that an increasing number of underage couples are fleeing "love marriage," a term used to describe unions by choice.

A 2014 survey by Girls Not Brides Nepal, which is part of a global network created to end child marriage, found that one third of those unions were initiated by young couples, and that the trend was increasing.

"This practice poses a challenge for us and for the government. We can tell parents, but it is difficult to convince young children when they get married by choice," Anand Tamang of Girls Not Brides Nepal told AFP.

& # 39; Betraying my future & # 39;

Tamang said that voluntary marriages of children, such as forced unions, still present the same risks, such as dropping out of school, domestic violence and health problems.

Girls in particular lose the support of their families when they escape, he added.

Karki was one of the people who dropped out of school early after marriage, while struggling to cope with housework and family responsibilities.

Shortly after, she discovered that she was pregnant.

"I was only 16 years old, too young to understand what I was getting into," he said, cradling his two-year-old daughter.

"I had lied to my parents and fled, but I was really betraying myself and my future."

Her early pregnancy left her with uterine prolapse, a painful condition that causes the uterus or uterus to descend and protrude from the vagina.

"It's hard. I often see my friends and wonder where I would be if I hadn't married."

While the Nepalese government has implemented a national strategy to end child marriages, which is punishable by imprisonment and a fine, by 2030, it recognizes that the program can only succeed if the roots of the problem are addressed.

& # 39; It was a mistake & # 39;

Some girls escape to avoid a possible forced marriage or to escape poverty or housework.

With teenage romances seen as socially unacceptable in much of rural Nepal, young couples feel they have to flee and get married to legitimize their relationships. Others feel pressured to get married if they get pregnant.

Meanwhile, love marriages of minors are rarely reported to the authorities, and families only seek legal recourse if they disapprove of unions, such as caste marriages.

"(The) main thing is education. It is important that they understand that being sexually active does not mean marrying," Krishna Prasad Bhusal, of the Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens, told AFP.

Karki hopes to help other girls by sharing their experiences with them as part of a program called Sisters for Sisters & # 39; Education run by the British charity VSO Nepal.

"I tell them that they should not marry and teach others like me that they should learn from my mistakes now," he said.

In her role as "older sister,quot;, Karki persuaded Aradhana Nepal, 17, to abandon her abusive marriage and return to school.

Nepal was only 13 when she ran away with a boy she barely knew. There had been gossip about them and I didn't know what else to do to protect their reputation.

It was only after they got married that she discovered that he was a violent drug addict. He endured beatings for months before escaping.

She recalled: "It was a mistake. Letting marriage save my life."