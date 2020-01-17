How Robert Downey Jr. is already leaving Iron Man behind him

Don't just say goodbye to a character like Iron Man overnight. It takes years literally.

Avengers: Infinity War Y Avengers Final game they were shot consecutively, and filming began on Infinite war in January 2017 and with a duration of seven months, after which they had a one-month break before jumping to shoot Final game for another six months. Then there were reshoots in the summer of 2018 …

Then, although emotions presumably stirred like Robert Downey Jr.filmed his final scenes as Iron Man and the ingenious genius who filled the suit, billionaire Tony Stark, there was a lot waiting time before the one-month farewell tour even began in the spring of 2019 and Avengers Final Game He went on to become the highest grossing film of all time.