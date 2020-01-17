How Robert Downey Jr. is already leaving Iron Man behind him

Don't just say goodbye to a character like Iron Man overnight. It takes years literally.
Avengers: Infinity War Y Avengers Final game they were shot consecutively, and filming began on Infinite war in January 2017 and with a duration of seven months, after which they had a one-month break before jumping to shoot Final game for another six months. Then there were reshoots in the summer of 2018 …
Then, although emotions presumably stirred like Robert Downey Jr.filmed his final scenes as Iron Man and the ingenious genius who filled the suit, billionaire Tony Stark, there was a lot waiting time before the one-month farewell tour even began in the spring of 2019 and Avengers Final Game He went on to become the highest grossing film of all time.
Nor was it just a paper. Anchoring the Marvel Cinematic Universe not only made Downey the best-paid actor in Hollywood on more than one occasion and made him an icon of the Comic-Con, but the fact of obtaining the role in the first place revived his entire career , and something else.
But now, after 12 years and nine Marvel movies, not including an uncredited cameo in The incredible Hulk, grateful as it is … Downey is ready to move on.
And he moved on as soon as he could, without even taking a break before jumping directly to his pet's project (so to speak), Dolittle, which he also produced with his wife Susan Downey, his partner in the Downey Team, and has enthusiastically promoted it before its launch on January 17.
"It's always fun (working together), or we wouldn't do it," Susan told E! News in the Dolittle It premiered this week, its first time bringing children, as it was the first movie that Dad made with that 7-year-old son Exton and 5 year old daughter Avri I could look at "As you can imagine," she added, stroking her husband's shoulder, "it makes it fun. There isn't a day that goes by that doesn't make it fun."
"I have to stay entertained," Downey joked.
In Today talking to the host Hoda Kotb, Downey said the children "Siskel and Eberted gave us the approval,quot; in the film, which is full of real-life stars and computer-generated animals and has a budget of $ 175 million.
"He has a lot of heart," Downey said. "And I hear that people promote things like that and say & # 39; yes, me too, brother & # 39;" he said, punching his chest with his fist in a mock solidarity, "but we really wanted to be shocking and be about communication and empathy. " , and all this. Like the movies I saw when I was a kid. "
I was a little more familiar with Eddie murphyThe 1998 comedy interprets the classic tales of Hugh Lofting that in 1967 Rex Harrison version, but the character of the nineteenth century attracted him anyway, including the Welsh accent he approached for the film.
Not to mention that Downey had apparently been entering the character for years. The house of beasts in his family's house in Malibu now includes four alpacas, two cows, two goats and a flock of chickens, all of which helps to take care to the extent that his experience allows.
"I talk about them on television," Downey joked, "and then they say: & # 39; Hi, thanks for the greeting & # 39;". As for whether he really talks to them, he replied: "Don't we all do it?"
Yes or no Dolittle It remains to be seen and perhaps generates a sequel yet to be seen, but the Downey Team has more irons in the fire, as it has just signed a one-year first look agreement with HBO, which will broadcast the company's next production, a Perry Mason limited series starring Matthew Rhys Y Tatiana Maslany.
"HBO provided a happy home for Perry Mason"said the couple The Hollywood reporter. "We are excited to roll up our sleeves, expand society and tell stories that meet the standard that your brand has come to represent."
Then there is always hosting, which Downey proved to be an expert this week when he sat down to Ellen Degeneres. Both interviewed their Dolittle co-star Rami Malekand became a 10-year-old Iron Man fan when the boy joined his parents in the program to talk with his hero.
"You may wonder why I am organizing a talk show during the day," he said during the monologue, delivered with aplomb. "I'm really investigating for my next movie, it's called Avengers take a lesbian cruise. So, I'm just doing my job. "
So what about the Marvel character that he became synonymous with 12 years ago, a role that no one could have played as well as him, and that more or less gave him the freedom to move forward to make any career change you want? Was Downey disconsolate for saying goodbye to Iron Man?
"Now that I'm middle-aged, to be honest," the 54-year-old actor told Kotb, "you start looking at the last nine and you say, & # 39; Oh, this is part of the trip … that's what things end and everyone leaves somewhere".
Of course, there is already a rumor that he will appear in Black widow, a story of origin for Scarlett JohanssonNatasha Romanoff who, in any case, would present Tony Stark in a previous situation.
"Those could be the stages of pain (that people are going through), I'm not sure," Downey joked. "Are we negotiating now?" He smiled.
"I'm very happy, I just finished where I am, you know," he added. "I am very lucky. Therefore, I am not the type of person that, I want to try to keep it classy. We will see. We will see if I am elegant or not!"
However, in all honesty, Downey knows the difference between a good moment and a bad one, and now everything is salsa.
"Life is an obstacle course and I think," he observed, "in any case, that nothing is right at the same time. So I think it is important when you have those moments, when personally, professionally, children are healthy, you just want plant a flag and say, this is one of those days when I have no complaints, I have not caused any remains and I must not apologize, this is great. "
