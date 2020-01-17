How gay art survives in Beijing, while censors tighten control

From the outside, the façade of Destination (a prominent place in Beijing that expressly welcomes gay people) is frankly monotonous. But within this four-story cultural center on the east side of the city, works in the non-profit art gallery can exceed the limits.

This is not an easy task since censorship restrictions have tightened in China under President Xi Jinping. And, although same-sex relationships were decriminalized in 1997, gay beijingers say they continue to face discrimination.

They anxiously await Taiwan, where a recent decision to legalize same-sex marriage on the self-governed island of 24 million is celebrated worldwide. Taiwan has long been the heart of gay Asia.

In mainland China, acceptance of same-sex couples has progressed at an icy pace. Many gay Chinese will never date their family, and there are still gay conversion centers throughout the country.