From the outside, the façade of Destination (a prominent place in Beijing that expressly welcomes gay people) is frankly monotonous. But within this four-story cultural center on the east side of the city, works in the non-profit art gallery can exceed the limits.
This is not an easy task since censorship restrictions have tightened in China under President Xi Jinping. And, although same-sex relationships were decriminalized in 1997, gay beijingers say they continue to face discrimination.
They anxiously await Taiwan, where a recent decision to legalize same-sex marriage on the self-governed island of 24 million is celebrated worldwide. Taiwan has long been the heart of gay Asia.
In mainland China, acceptance of same-sex couples has progressed at an icy pace. Many gay Chinese will never date their family, and there are still gay conversion centers throughout the country.
However, there is a gay community quietly present in Beijing. According to observers, Destination, which opened its doors 15 years ago as a nightclub and has expanded to become a cultural center, is one of the few places where gay men can be open about their sexual orientation.
Since the center's opening, its clientele has remained mostly gay men, but it is more than just a place to find an appointment. The center provides H.I.V. anonymous. tests, practice rooms for a men's choir, yoga and dance classes. And on the third floor, the art gallery, ART. Des, provides a window on the current state of gay art in Beijing.
On a recent visit to ART. Des, the center of the gallery was dominated by a bronze sculpture of a dozen sinuous men, well shaved and naked, playing drums. On the wall hung a mural depicting a group of male companions, casually dressed in underpants; In the lower corner was an image of one hand gently grabbing the other. Another work represented a deeper level of intimacy. While two toned torsos rest on each other, both dressed in white underpants, one man takes the weight of the groin of the other.
Very few art galleries in China are willing to show works by gay artists, or art that addresses homosexuality, said Gao Jianxiang, a sculptor and painter in his 20s whose work is shown in ART.Des. Because of this, he said, most artists will "paint from the closet,quot; so that their works have greater acceptance.
But in doing so, Gao said, artists become complicit in discrimination against gay people. "Destination is providing an important platform, as it will allow works that portray same-sex relationships, and its door is open to artists," he added.
The curator of ART. Des, is Pierre Alivon, a French photographer who has lived in Beijing for four years. The gallery, like other cultural organizations in Beijing, can receive directives from the local cultural bureau, one of the many government entities that can influence, or even sometimes dictate, what kind of artwork should not be displayed.
All galleries must operate within Chinese law. This includes complying with censorship guidelines. For example, nudity is generally not allowed. While censorship in China dates well before Mr. Xi, it has increased under his rule. In 2014, Mr. Xi delivered a well-circulated speech warning that Salaz art results in "cultural garbage." Now, every time Mr. Xi reiterates that art must "serve people,quot; and take root in a Marxist conscience, there have been recurring repressions of content in all media.
However, the limits of censorship are difficult to define. Particularly with visual works, deciding whether a work is salacious or vulgar can be subjective, leaving gray areas for artists to work.
Case in point: a great piece of watercolor on display in ART. Des (which obtained all the approvals necessary for its exhibition) is a drawing of a naked young man except for a well placed sheet. In theory, given censorship, this painting would generally not be allowed in any gallery. However, this same watercolor was shown at the Beijing International Art Biennale, organized by the municipal government of the capital. All works of art for the event were approved by the government.
Another artist, who asked to remain anonymous due to the sensitive nature of gay rights and artistic censorship, paints Victorian-style portraits, some of which occasionally feature nude figures. His works have been exhibited in ART.Des. He acknowledges that his style would not go to Chinese censors.
Despite this, he pointed out that "you can still be a great artist,quot;, even if the works of art are not shown in the galleries according to the government's position. "For me, that shows that there is freedom, despite what strangers imagine," he said. But what about limiting the subject that art can address? He cast a long look and said, "Yes, it may not be as free as the West; but it is not as closed as people think. We are not North Korea."
Gao, the young sculptor, sees things differently. He says that artists do not feel free to create works that reflect the gay theme, due to the pressures of "misunderstandings and disapproval."
In fact, most gay artists create works without being open about their homosexuality. A study conducted jointly by the United Nations Development Program, Peking University and Beijing L.G.B.T. The Center found that only five percent of "persons of sexual and gender minorities,quot; are "willing to live their diversity openly,quot; in China.
The most politically aware will use their art to "fight for social equity, reduce misunderstandings and discrimination," Gao said.
There have been some Openly gay artists in China, including photographer Ren Hang, who rose to international fame with provocative work that was sexually explicit.
Even so, Mr. Alivon has heard of gay artists who have difficulty selling their works of art, not because of the aesthetics of the work, but because it is known that the artist is homosexual.
"Other people may wonder why he or she bought works of art from a gay artist, and then people may wonder if the buyer is gay," Alivon said.
That is part of the reason ART. Des plays such an important role for gay artists. It offers a space to show the work to the public, in an effort to reduce misconceptions, as well as provide a place where potential buyers can see works of art.
But hope is eternal. Zhao Keyuan, a sculptor whose work has been exhibited in the gallery, suggests that as government leadership gets younger, "the situation will gradually improve."