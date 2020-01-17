Hold the phone, Sydney … it's raining.

SYDNEY, Australia – Firefighters and rural farmers, as well as almost everyone in The largest city in Australia, rejoiced on Friday for the arrival of something that had not been seen in months: heavy rains of that magnificent gift called rain.
Thunderstorms hit Sydney and a wide strip of the surrounding area, including parts of the north coast of New South Wales that have been burning for months, and more rains are expected over the weekend.
"It's a relief," said Ray White, captain of the volunteer fire brigade group north of Sydney, where serious fires have occurred since July. "With the rain, we have quite good all the fires contained here at this time, friend. Hopefully they will look to go out in the not too distant future."
The amount of rain varied greatly on Friday, from a few drops to more than four inches. It was not enough to end the country's forest fire crisis: dozens of fires farther south are still out of control.
But for a gray and soaked moment, or a few hours in some places, heavy rain put out the deadly flames. And the dry gardens. And the dirty streets.
For many, the emotion could not be contained.
Cows and humans jumped for joy in puddles, while others shared scenes of city life, like raindrops on window screens, that only those tortured by fire and drought could see as beautiful.
The soaked weather – "the best day of the year,quot; said A sports commentator, delivered a great shake. Much of Sydney received more rain on Friday than in the last three months. Some smaller cities to the northwest received more rainfall than they had seen in recent years.
But while the downpours were warmly received, they also caused problems. Sydney suffered train cancellations and heavy traffic. Dry and hardened soil in more rural areas could not handle generosity, which caused flash floods in some places.
In a battle of extremes, historic forest fires made storms more dangerous. Firefighters warned of "widow makers,quot;: burned trees that collapse with precipitation.
Rain also threatened water supply in many areas as ashes and debris were deposited in the deposits. At the Warragamba dam, whose reservoir provides 80 percent of the water for Sydney, barriers and filters have been installed to try to prevent contaminants from reaching treatment plants.
"There are barriers floating in the water and underwater at important entry points," said Tony Webber, a spokesman for WaterNSW. "It is not a panacea, but it is part of a broad response to maintain water quality."
Meteorologists and firefighters, like water officials, rushed to warn against seeing the storms as a cure for the country's fire problem. Several large fires in Victoria "remain very active and unpredictable," state fire officials said.
In New South Wales, areas near the Snowy Mountains, where fires still burn and burn slowly, have received little or no rain. The same was true for some coastal cities.
"The fires in northern New South Wales have been the most affected," said Jonty Bruce, spokesman for the Rural Fire Service. “Many of them have been turned off. And as you move towards the southern part of the state, it decreases. ”
"There is still a threat," he added. "There is a lot of fire on the ground."
Climate change deniers, including a federal legislator, Craig Kelly, still took advantage of the rain as evidence that people had been involved in a "climate alarmism." On his Facebook page, Kelly noted that the government Meteorology Office had predicted that heavy rains may not appear until March or April, after the end of summer.
But scientists have long rejected such claims, which confuse isolated weather patterns with long-term weather trends. Last year, Australia experienced the hottest and driest year in history. A rainy day does not erase decades of data that predict Australia's fire seasons would do exactly what they have done this year: to become longer and more intense.
"The weather is what we have, day by day, and this varies in the short term," says an explanation from the Australian Climate Council. "The weather is the long-term average of the weather patterns we experience, generally taken more than 30 years or more."
However, some Australians hoped that even the partisan climate debate could be dampened by rain. Above all, they expected more from good things.
"In recent days, we have had very little," said Brett Hosking, 46, a farmer in northern Victoria. "We are living with the promise of the Meteorology Office that it will arrive this Sunday."
Even in places that got wet on Friday, the message to the heavens was clear: keep going.
"The drought is not going to help much, friend," said White, the firefighter north of Sydney. "It's just a beginning.
Michelle Elias contributed reporting.
