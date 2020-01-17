Hold the phone, Sydney … it's raining.

SYDNEY, Australia – Firefighters and rural farmers, as well as almost everyone in The largest city in Australia, rejoiced on Friday for the arrival of something that had not been seen in months: heavy rains of that magnificent gift called rain.

Thunderstorms hit Sydney and a wide strip of the surrounding area, including parts of the north coast of New South Wales that have been burning for months, and more rains are expected over the weekend.

"It's a relief," said Ray White, captain of the volunteer fire brigade group north of Sydney, where serious fires have occurred since July. "With the rain, we have quite good all the fires contained here at this time, friend. Hopefully they will look to go out in the not too distant future."

The amount of rain varied greatly on Friday, from a few drops to more than four inches. It was not enough to end the country's forest fire crisis: dozens of fires farther south are still out of control.