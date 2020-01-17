Harry Styles is urged to retire from the pre-Super Bowl show

Wenn

His loyal fans ask the former One Direction singer to cancel his next concert as headliner on January 31 before the annual NFL championship game in Miami.

Fans are urging Harry Styles to retire from his position at the head of the cartel at the Super Bowl party of Pepsi Zero Sugar on January 31, 2020.

First Only one direction The star will take the stage on Meridian Island in Miami, Florida, where she will perform hits such as "Sign of the Times," "Adore You" and "Watermelon Sugar."

"I'm excited to play the Pepsi Super Bowl party this year," Harry Styles said in a statement. "I heard they are amazing and I'm looking forward to it. See you in Miami – H."

However, fans have turned to social networks with the "#HarryBackOut", asking the star to withdraw from the concert in support of the former quarterback of the National Football League (NFL) Colin Kaepernick – Those who claim supporters were expelled from the NFL in 2016 after kneeling during the US national anthem. UU. to protest against police brutality against racial minorities.

The NFL teams have refused to sign the athlete.

The event will be held together with the new design of Pepsi Zero Sugar matte black can, and the company also lost the mark in the past, after being called for racial insensitivity regarding its advertising in 2017 starring Kendall Jenner, who borrowed images of the Black Lives Matter movement and seems to suggest that the drink could heal all the cracks.

Mark Ronson It is also set to perform a special DJ set at the party.

The Super Bowl takes place on February 2, with Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira going on stage for the long-awaited halftime show.