Harry Maguire: My qualities as captain of Manchester United | Soccer news

Harry Maguire has been named new captain at Manchester United

In an exclusive interview with Patrick Davison, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire talks about his new role, which will see him lead Liverpool in Renault's Super Sunday live. Sky Sports

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer announced Friday that Maguire would take over Ashley Young's bracelet, who has now joined Inter Milan.

He is the first permanent captain position for Maguire, who has already led Man Utd on some occasions since his arrival in summer, and says he will learn from others with whom he has played.

Talking with Davison before the Renault Super Sunday I collided with Liverpool, Maguire said: "It is a very proud moment for me and I am honored to be the captain of this great club. I have used the bracelet before, but to be named captain is really special."

Harry Maguire has worn the Man Utd captaincy bracelet already this season

"He (the manager) took me aside and told me that if Ashley left, he would be named as the next captain. He wished me the best and told me to continue doing what I was doing. I was really proud, it's a great honor Play for this club, let alone captain it.

"It's quite new because I've never been named captain of the club, but I've had some great captains in my time. Michael Dawson in Hull, Wes Morgan in Leicester and then Youngy here. I've learned from some excellent people that doing things well off the field ".

When asked what he does to a great captain, Maguire deduced: "Lead by example and be responsible for your team's actions on and off the field. I have had some excellent captains to watch and learn, and I hope be able to take that and bring it to the club here.

"I have been here for five or six months, but it shows great confidence from the manager and great confidence in my ability to guide children on and off the field and I have confidence in the ability to be a success."

"First and foremost, you have to go to the field and lead by example. Then you have responsibilities outside the field and in the locker room. As I grew up with more experience, I developed more talk in my game while when I was a child, I was quite quiet.

"I always admired the experienced boys there and saw how they managed and it is something that I have improved as I grew up."

& # 39; There is no accumulation like Liverpool vs. Man Utd & # 39;

Maguire's first task as a permanent captain will be to drive by his side in front of a formidable Liverpool team in one of the most important games of the season, live Sky Sports

But Man Utd has been the only team that has won Premier League points from league leaders so far this season, keeping Jurgen Klopp's team in a 1-1 draw in October.

Reflecting on the next meeting, Maguire added: "When you play in the Premier League and see the rivalry, they are two great clubs that have been successful over the years."

"When they fight at the top for as many trophies as they have been doing, it's something that builds that rivalry. I've felt it since I've been here, the rivalry between the two clubs. Sunday is a great game." , there is no doubt about it, and we are eager to do so.

"I remember the game at the beginning of the season at Old Trafford and preparing for it. It was definitely different, there hasn't been an accumulation of a league game that I've felt like this before."

"We entered the game on Sunday looking for three points. We are not going to play a draw and wherever we go, we are expected to win games because we are Manchester United. We are confident in our ability and our team.

"This year we beat Manchester City in Etihad, we got a point against Liverpool in Old Trafford, where maybe we should have endured in the final stages and get all three, but we trust that until Sunday."

"You don't want to get too caught up in it (the rivalry), but you also have to get involved in it. You must take out your chest, embrace the atmosphere when you leave the tunnel and go out wanting to perform on the biggest stage.

"That's what it's like as a footballer, you want to play in these great high pressure games and create memories. For me and for everyone who goes on the field as Man Utd players, that's why we try to do it."

"I have experienced the atmosphere (of Anfield) and, without a doubt, it will be much better on Sunday as a Man Utd player. It's something I hug, I want to play in the best atmospheres that are as noisy as possible. Our fans will be there in numbers and will sign all the way as they do in all games away from home.

"I can only talk about what I have played and what I have seen on television … But the accumulation, tension, rivalry, there is no doubt that this is up to one of the most important football games American."

There will be some familiar faces on the opposing team and Maguire is friendly with some Liverpool players from their previous clubs and England.

Harry Maguire played with Liverpool defender Andy Robertson in Hull City

He said: "I was with Robbo (Andy Robertson) when I was in Hull, and I'm very happy to see how well he is doing, he's a great guy."

"Then, obviously, Trent (Alexander-Arnold), Jordan (Henderson) and Ox (Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain), all the boys in England. We will be friends off the field, but on Sunday, we definitely won't be."

"I will not send you messages this week, I am sure you will prepare for the game like us. I will talk to them after the game, no doubt, but it is a great game and there will be no friendly messages sent this week."

Follow Liverpool vs Man Utd on Sky Sports

