Hank Azaria of the Simpsons says he will no longer have an Apu voice

Hank Azaria is leaving his role of Apu in The Simpsons after expressing the character for more than 30 years.

It's been almost two years since Hari Kondaboluthe TruTV documentary, The problem with Apu, he pointed out, well, for lack of better words, the problem with Azaria's representation of the character. Since then, there has been a lot of discussion about the character's future among show fans, critics and producers of The Simpsons. And, until now, it seemed that Apu was here to stay, for better or worse.

%MINIFYHTML88e0edb5bfc9afcf6ae9fa6d21990ab913% %MINIFYHTML88e0edb5bfc9afcf6ae9fa6d21990ab914%

But, it seems that common sense has begun since Slashfilm reports that Azaria leaves the program. In the TCA, Azaria told the media: "All we know is that I will not make the voice again, unless there is some way to make the transition or something."

However, the website said Hank mentioned his departure in "speculation," so it seems that his statement should be taken with a grain of salt.