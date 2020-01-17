Hank Azaria of the Simpsons says he will no longer have an Apu voice

Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images
Hank Azaria is leaving his role of Apu in The Simpsons after expressing the character for more than 30 years.
It's been almost two years since Hari Kondaboluthe TruTV documentary, The problem with Apu, he pointed out, well, for lack of better words, the problem with Azaria's representation of the character. Since then, there has been a lot of discussion about the character's future among show fans, critics and producers of The Simpsons. And, until now, it seemed that Apu was here to stay, for better or worse.
But, it seems that common sense has begun since Slashfilm reports that Azaria leaves the program. In the TCA, Azaria told the media: "All we know is that I will not make the voice again, unless there is some way to make the transition or something."
However, the website said Hank mentioned his departure in "speculation," so it seems that his statement should be taken with a grain of salt.
Interestingly, Hari Kondabalu says he expects Apu to remain on the show, only without Hank. "If @HankAzaria is no longer making the voice of Apu, I hope they keep the character and let a very talented editorial staff do something interesting with him," he shares in Twitter. "If it's not to improve the show, then at least avoid some death threats."
He adds, "My documentary,quot; The problem with Apu "was not made to get rid of an outdated cartoon character, but to talk about race, representation and my community (which I love very much). It was also about how you can love something (like the Simpsons) and still be critical about aspects of this (Apu). "
Hank himself seemed to understand this feeling, and previously said he would leave the program if necessary. In 2018, he told her Stephen Colbert"I've tried to express this before. You know, the idea that someone who is young or old, past or present, has been bullied or bothered by Apu's character, really saddens me. It certainly wasn't like that. My intention. I wanted bring laughter and joy with this character. The idea that it has brought pain and suffering, in any way, that is used to marginalize people, is annoying. Genuine. "
He said his "eyes have opened,quot; to the way his character made people feel, that Hari later I thanked for.
ME! The news has reached the representative of Azaria for comment.
