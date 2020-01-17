Halsey advises a famous female artist to keep her romantic life private

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

After explaining why he maintains his relationship with Evan Peters at the lowest level, the hit producer & # 39; Without me & # 39; discuss your reason for not including & # 39; Nightmare & # 39; in his new album & # 39; Manic & # 39 ;.

Halsey He has learned by the bad that he must maintain his relationships for himself, after appearing in the headlines with his romances with G-Eazy Y YUNGBLUD.

The real name of 25 years, Ashley Frangipane, is currently dating "American horror story"star Evan Peters, but he told the British newspaper The Sun that he is trying his best to keep the romance out of the press.

"A friend of mine, another female artist who has been criticized for hanging out with a lot of people, said:" Ashley, you have to live your life f ** king and ignore what people say about you. "

"And now I keep everything for me in terms of my romantic relationships. I will say that it is good not to go out with another musician since your work follows you everywhere. Now it is my personal life, so I can go home with someone I love and spend time with them, and it's not about work. "

While Halsey did not reveal who received the advice, she is known to be a close friend of Taylor Swift, who made the decision to maintain his relationship with Joe alwyn out of the public eye after several very public failed romances with stars like Tom Hiddleston Y Calvin Harris.

Halsey is back on the music scene thanks to the release of his new album "Manic", which is already receiving excellent reviews from critics. While the album includes some dark tracks, the star chose not to put the song "Nightmare", because he felt it was too much.

"I thought, & # 39; Woah. I can't make an album full of songs like this, I'm going to die fucking. I can't be angry all the time, it's going to hurt me & # 39; my fans keep saying: & # 39 ; We want more angry songs like & # 39; Nightmare & # 39; & # 39; ", he explained. "I'm like, & # 39; you don't understand what that would do to my mental health & # 39; if I have to go on stage and be angry all night, every night, that has an effect on me. I couldn't do that. At the same time, I couldn't think of anything to say because I wasn't angry anymore. "

"That was a lot of what I had to let off steam with & # 39; Nightmare & # 39 ;, and I did it and then I had nothing else to do. Once I made up, I ended the anger."