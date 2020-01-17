Haftar holds meetings in Greece before the peace summit in Libya | Libya News

The renegade military commander of Libya, Khalifa Haftar, held talks in Athens on Friday, days before a peace conference in Berlin that he and the head of the Tripoli government, Fayez al-Sarraj, will attend.

He met with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, and planned to meet later with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, as well as with other senior Greek officials.

The talks take place when world powers intensify efforts for a lasting ceasefire, nine months after an assault on Tripoli by Haftar forces sparked fighting that killed more than 280 civilians and 2,000 combatants, displacing dozens of thousands.

The rich oil state of North Africa has been in crisis since a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 that overthrew and killed the ruler Muammar Gaddafi, and multiple foreign powers have been involved.

After the disputed elections in 2014, the country has been divided between rival administrations, with the recognition of the UN Government of National Agreement (GNA) based in Tripoli and a rival administration in eastern Libya, which is aligned with Haftar.

The GNA is backed by Turkey, while Haftar has the support of neighboring Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

An interim truce that entered into force on Sunday was mainly maintained, despite accusations of violations by Haftar forces and allies with the GNA.

Haftar flew to Athens by private plane on Thursday and was taken to a luxury hotel where he was received by Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, for an initial round of talks, showed television images.

Greece has sought a more active role in Libya after the GNA signed maritime and military cooperation agreements with Turkey in November, forging areas of energy influence in the Mediterranean.

"(During the meeting) we expect the Greek side to describe its position very clearly to the general." John Psaropoulos of Al Jazeera reported from Athens.

"(The government) said it will not accept any Libyan solution that does not include the disposal of the maritime (agreement)."

The Turkish agreement claims much of the Mediterranean for energy exploration, in conflict with rival claims from Greece and Cyprus.

Reporting from Tripoli, Mahmoud Abdelwahed of Al Jazeera said that Turkey has no intention of eliminating its maritime and security agreements.

"President Erdogan has (said) that they will continue to deploy Turkish troops in Libya as long as (this is) requested by the United Nations Government recognized National agreement (GNA)".

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Athens will veto any agreement submitted to the EU for approval, unless the contentious agreement is abandoned.

Haftar agreed "in principle,quot; on Thursday to attend a peace conference in Berlin on Sunday after Sarraj said he would be present.

Initial negotiations failed

Haftar had moved away from the ceasefire talks in Moscow on Monday, but German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Thursday visited his Benghazi fortress in eastern Libya to convince him to join the conference.

Haftar "wants to contribute to the success of the Libyan conference in Berlin and, in principle, is ready to participate in it," Maas tweeted, calling it "the best opportunity in a long time,quot; for peace.

He added that Haftar "agreed to comply with the ongoing ceasefire."

But Sarraj, whose GNA signed the Moscow agreement, questioned Haftar's intentions.

Haftar "has chosen not to sign the agreement and asked for a delay," he said, and said "an attempt to undermine the Berlin conference before it begins."

External interference

The United Nations said the Berlin talks aim to end foreign interference and division over Libya.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will participate and express his support for truce efforts, the State Department said Thursday.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called for strong support for the peace talks and called for the fighting to stop.

Guterres also warned against "external interference," saying that "it would deepen the ongoing conflict and further complicate efforts to reach a clear international commitment to a peaceful resolution of the underlying crisis."

The conference will aim to agree on six points that include a permanent ceasefire, the implementation of a heavily violated UN arms embargo and a return to political efforts for peace, Guterres said.