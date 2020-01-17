Gwyneth Paltrow became very emotional when trying MDMA for the first time

Wenn

The actress of & # 39; Avengers: Endgame & # 39; reveals in his & # 39; Goop Lab & # 39; He didn't hallucinate when he was taking psychedelic drugs, but rather he became & # 39; very, very emotional & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Gwyneth Paltrowhusband Brad Falchuk He helped the actress through an "emotional" MDMA trip while on vacation in Mexico.

The "Avengers Final Game"The star revealed the incident during the first episode of its Netflix six-part series."Goop's lab", during a segment on the healing benefits of psychedelic drugs.

Speaking of her own experience with psychedelics, the 47-year-old woman confessed that she was forced to try the drug, known in some ways as Molly or Ecstasy, after discovering a case study in which she helped a man with his PTSD

"I never thought of MDMA as a psychedelic and when I took it, I didn't hallucinate," he said. "It was not a delirium, it was really very, very emotional and I was with my boyfriend at the time, who is now my husband, and he is a very empathetic person, very wise and could help me overcome it."

She added: "It makes me think there is much to discover if I did it (for therapy purposes)."

The new series, which focuses on "unregulated" wellness treatments, will be released on Netflix on January 24, 2020.