‘Grown-ish’ has been renewed for another season by Freeform

%MINIFYHTMLefc7904657ebddd6d7561d90001cb96a11% %MINIFYHTMLefc7904657ebddd6d7561d90001cb96a12%

Looks like we're going to Zoey and the gang last year since Freeform has renewed "Grown-ish,quot; for another season!

Freeform announced a fourth season for Grown-ish along with a new season for its other successful show, "Good Trouble," today, according to Deadline.

The renewal of Grown-ish makes sense given the success of season 2 and the solid ratings of the premiere of season 3, which aired on Thursday night.

%MINIFYHTMLefc7904657ebddd6d7561d90001cb96a13% %MINIFYHTMLefc7904657ebddd6d7561d90001cb96a14%

In fact, Grown-ish was ranked last year's live-action comedy number 1 on cable between women 18 to 34 years old and women 12 to 34 years old.

While we are excited about a new season, let's not forget what is to come in this current season. In season 3, the gang returns as "Confident, anxious and experienced high-class men, with Zoey and her girls (… and Vivek) moving to a house off campus, ready to start the school year. They quickly realize that they have been wrong about the disappointment of adulthood, with real-life problems that come for them, including student loans, work / life balance and, of course, disorderly ruptures. "

Not to mention that there is a surprise at that premiere (don't worry, we won't spoil it).

Grown-ish It is produced by ABC Signature Studios, a part of Disney Television Studios, and is executive produced by "Black-ish,quot; creator Kenya Barris, Julie Bean, Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry, Craig Doyle, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E Brian Dobbins. Grown-ish airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m.

Stay here for all the tea!