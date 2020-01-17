Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 32 points when Milwaukee Bucks beat Boston Celtics | NBA News

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points when the Milwaukee Bucks won a 128-123 victory over the rivals of the East Boston Celtics Conference on Thursday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points and Khris Middleton added 23 when the Milwaukee Bucks started fast and had enough at the end, opening a double-digit lead five minutes into the game and getting a 128-123 victory over Boston Celtics visitors on Thursday night. .

Donte DiVincenzo scored 19 points in his career and Brook Lopez added 16 when the Bucks extended their winning streak to five games, while winning for the tenth time in their last 11 contests.

Kemba Walker scored 40 points with 11 rebounds and Marcus Smart added 24 when the Celtics fell a second time in two nights and lost for the fifth time in their last seven games. The Celtics lost to Detroit on Wednesday night.

The Bucks opened a 27-point lead in the second quarter and kept 76-58 at halftime while looking fresh after two days off between games. Milwaukee shot 61.9 percent from the field in the first half and passed 12 of 15 (80 percent) from a three-point range. They shot 49.4 percent in the game and 51.6 percent from a distance.

Antetokounmpo leaves the ball at home against Boston



The Celtics managed to find their legs in the third quarter, reducing the deficit to six in 87-81 before the Bucks closed the period in one run, much while Antetokounmpo rested on the bench, and took a 106-87 lead. Until the last quarter.

The Celtics used a 12-2 run to reach four points at the last minute, but couldn't get any closer.

Gordon Hayward of Boston missed his first eight shots from the field before finally making a triple in the third quarter bell. Hayward finished with seven points. Jayson Tatum had 17 points after missing Wednesday's game for a right knee injury. Jaylen Brown didn't play Thursday after he sprained his right thumb against the Pistons.

Antetokounmpo sealed his double double in the third quarter and finished with 17 rebounds. George Hill added 13 points for the Bucks, who avenged one of their six losses this season.

Brandon Ingram scored 49 points in his career and won a shooting with Donovan Mitchell when host New Orleans Pelicans ended the winning streak of 10 Utah Jazz games with a 138-132 overtime victory.

Ingram made five free throws when the Pelicans beat the Jazz, who lost for the second time in 17 games, 16-10 in overtime despite being left behind five points midway through the period.

Former Jazz center Derrick Favors added 21 points and 11 rebounds when New Orleans won for the tenth time in 14 games. E & # 39; Twaun Moore scored 16 points, including an overtime lead provision, Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 12 and Frank Jackson had 10.

Mitchell tied his career record with 46 points, Bojan Bogdanovic scored 26, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 14 rebounds before failing in overtime, Jordan Clarkson scored 15 and Joe English had 12.

Donovan Mitchell seeks to beat his defender in dribbling



Favors started the overtime marker by making one of two free throws before Gobert made two. Mitchell added a triple that gave Jazz a 127-123 lead.

After Favors made a tray, Mitchell responded with a float, but would not score again. Favors made another trap before Bogdanovic made a triple for a 132-127 lead.

Ingram made one of three free throws, fed Favors by a dump and made one of two free throws to cut the lead to one with 1:19 remaining when Favors went to the bench after committing his sixth foul.

Brandon Ingram absorbs Derrick Favors contact



Moore stole the ball from Mitchell and made a lay-up to give New Orleans a 133-132 lead and Jazz didn't score in the 2:27 finals.

In regulation, Ingram hit a jumper with 0.2 seconds remaining in the last quarter to give the Pelicans a 122-121 lead. The Jazz attempted a pitch near the basket and Pelicans rookie Jaxson Hayes received a foul on Gobert, who missed the first free throw but made the second to send the game overtime.

Highlights of the Phoenix & # 39; s Suns visit to the New York Knicks in week 13 of the NBA season



Devin Booker scored 29 points when the Phoenix Suns took control in the third quarter and moved away for a 121-98 loss of host New York Knicks.

Ricky Rubio returned from an absence from a game and accumulated 25 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds when Phoenix won for the sixth time in 10 games. He rejoined the team after missing a loss on Tuesday in Atlanta for personal reasons.

DeAndre Ayton scores with a tray against the Knicks



Deandre Ayton also became a dynamic game for Phoenix, finishing with 26 points in his season and 21 rebounds in his career. Ayton had some mates, even one after Rubio made a long pass from beyond the half court in the last minutes.

Booker's trio, Rubio and Ayton shot a combined total of 30 of 50 from the field and accumulated 21 points in the last quarter, when the Suns officially sealed their fourth straight victory over the Knicks. The Suns beat the Knicks 31-19 in the final period.

Devin Booker rises to the brim to score against the New York Knicks



Phoenix took an 11-point lead in the fourth and began the period with a 16-6 run that extended the lead to 106-85 in the Rubio bench shot with 6:16 remaining.

Julius Randle scored 26 points to lead the Knicks. Marcus Morris Sr returned from a neck injury that kept him out for five games, adding 17 points, but the Knicks lost for the seventh time in eight games.

