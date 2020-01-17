Gervonta Davis becomes an Instagram officer with Floyd Mayweather, Jr. & # 39; s Ex Yaya, criticizes Slams

Instagram

The two-peso world champion heads to the photo sharing platform to share a series of photos of them sitting on the court during a basketball game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Gervonta Davis It is done by keeping his romance with Yaya a secret. The professional boxer recently went to a basketball game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles along with Floyd Mayweather, Jr.of the ex-girlfriend, and visited Instagram on Thursday, January 16 to share several photos of her departure at that time.

In the photos, Gervonta and Yaya were sitting by the court while they were posing for the camera. The two-peso champion covered himself with a blue coat over a white shirt, combining it with jeans and a pair of glasses. He also wore a silver chain around his neck. Meanwhile, Yaya turned completely black with a transparent top that revealed her bra underneath. He completed his look with tight leather pants and a pair of boots, tying his hair in a low ponytail.

Gervonta wrote in the title of the publication: "When you know that you are not supposed to be sitting next to the court or next to it, but I'm here, b *** h, I'm here …"

<br />

However, not many people were happy with this development, considering that she used to date her mentor Floyd. However, Gervonta will not let haters ruin their relationship. "You all don't love a transfer … isn't she f ** k money can? I get sick," one user wrote, to which he replied: "She is mine now b * ** h … problem ?? "There was also someone who said:" Damn it, it's sick. " In response to that, Gervonta joked: "No, my friend Gucci. I promise."

Meanwhile, when another claimed that the athlete was "injured," he was clearly confused and replied: "Wait … hurt why?" Meanwhile, someone else compared them to MoneyBagg Yo Y Ari Fletcher, who used to date Gervonta, saying: "ARI & MONEY BAG I LOOK BETTER". One agreed with that, but it was definitely not Gervonta because he said: "I am now richer."

Gervonta and Yaya first caused rumors of romance in October last year, when they saw him celebrating with her. However, at that time, he denied having dated Yaya before rekindling the rumors a few months later.