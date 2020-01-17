NEW DELHI – India's main military commander has created shock waves by suggesting that cashmere could be sent to "de-radicalization camps,quot;, which rights activists consider an alarming echo of what China has done to many of its citizens Muslims.

It was not clear what the military commander, General Bipin Rawat, chief of defense staff of India, meant when he made public comments on Thursday or if there was a plan in place to establish large-scale re-education camps in the part of disputed Kashmir region that controls India.

But human rights activists and Kashmir intellectuals were deeply restless, saying that the general's words revealed how the highest levels of the Indian army saw the people of Kashmir and that their comments could foreshadow another disturbing turn of events.

%MINIFYHTML19bba1ac49d97d4473b7f445faafbcfe13% %MINIFYHTML19bba1ac49d97d4473b7f445faafbcfe14%

"It is surprising that he even suggested this," said Siddiq Wahid, a Kashmir historian who earned his PhD from Harvard. “It reminds me of Uyghur camps in China. I don't think the general realizes the madness he is talking about. "