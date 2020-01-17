General Indian talks on "de-radicalization camps,quot; for cashmere

NEW DELHI – India's main military commander has created shock waves by suggesting that cashmere could be sent to "de-radicalization camps,quot;, which rights activists consider an alarming echo of what China has done to many of its citizens Muslims.
It was not clear what the military commander, General Bipin Rawat, chief of defense staff of India, meant when he made public comments on Thursday or if there was a plan in place to establish large-scale re-education camps in the part of disputed Kashmir region that controls India.
But human rights activists and Kashmir intellectuals were deeply restless, saying that the general's words revealed how the highest levels of the Indian army saw the people of Kashmir and that their comments could foreshadow another disturbing turn of events.
"It is surprising that he even suggested this," said Siddiq Wahid, a Kashmir historian who earned his PhD from Harvard. “It reminds me of Uyghur camps in China. I don't think the general realizes the madness he is talking about. "
In the last three years, the Chinese government has cornered a million ethnic Uyghurs, Kazakhs and others in what he calls vocational training centers, but what rights activists say are internment camps and prisons. The Uyghurs, like the Kashmirs, are Muslims who are part of a minority that the central government usually sees with suspicion.
Kashmir has been in a crisis for decades and last year the Indian government changed decades of delicate, albeit flawed, policies by unilaterally revoking the state of Jammu and Kashmir, the part of the region it controls. He sent thousands of additional troops, arrested virtually the entire intellectual class there, including elected representatives, businessmen and students, and closed the Internet.
All of that was very unexpected and is what makes Kashmir intellectuals fear the general's comments. They say that under the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, almost anything, no matter how incredible it is only a few years ago, is possible.
Modi's party has been driving a religious nationalist ideology that, according to critics, favors the Hindu majority of India and deeply alienates its Muslim minority. Last month, Mr. Modi's government passed a highly divisive law that creates a special path for migrants to obtain Indian citizenship, if they are not Muslims. The outrage before the law triggered weeks of anti-government protests across the country, which continue.
Kashmir was the only predominantly Muslim state in India until August, when the Modi government summarily erased its state. Since then, it has been suspended in tension, with most Internet services closed and schools abandoned.
General Rawat suggested sending Kashmir to de-radicalization camps at an international affairs conference in New Delhi attended by government officials, foreign diplomats, business executives and academics.
Responding to a question about how to fight terrorism, the general said that in Kashmir, “girls and boys as young as 10 and 12 are now becoming radicalized. These people can still gradually isolate themselves from radicalization, but there are people who have completely radicalized. "
"These people need to be taken separately, possibly taken to some de-radicalization camps," he continued. "We have de-radicalization camps in our country."
His statements became The front page news across India on Friday left many analysts scratching their heads.
Saket Gokhale, a civil rights activist in Mumbai, said this was the first time he heard about de-radicalization camps within India.
He said that in some areas where security forces were fighting armed groups, such as the Maoist belt in central India, the military carried out de-radicalization programs that included community visits and vocational training. But those were volunteers and did not involve confinement.
"There have been outreach programs, but a deradicalization program is very different from a deradicalization field," Mr. Gokhale said.
Mr. Wahid, the historian, said he was concerned about the general's use of the word "camps."
"Are we talking about summer camps or one-year camps where they deprive people of their identity and rebuild them?" He asked.
Indian military officers refused to clarify the general's comments.
General Rawat, a four-star general, has spent much of his career leading counterinsurgency operations in northeastern India and Kashmir, which is also claimed by Pakistan. Has a history of using hard nose tactics.
In 2017, he awarded a prize to a commander who had tied a young man from Kashmir to an army jeep and used it as a human shield against stone throwers.
"In fact, I wish these people, instead of throwing stones at us, would shoot weapons at us." said the general in an interview at that time. "Then I would have been happy."
If the protesters had wielded weapons, the general said, then he could have done what he wanted to do, according to Indian news reports.
Many Kashmir intellectuals denied that Kashmir had a problem of radicalization, at least not a problem of religious radicalization. the militancy is tiny, less than 300 armed combatants according to most estimates, and much of the ideology of combatants is based on political differences with the Indian government, not religious ones.
Noor Ahmad Baba, a professor of political science at Central Kashmir University, who studied radicalization patterns, said that India was following the example of China and could now try to crush all political dissent.
"Kashmir is a political problem: it needs a political resolution, not fields of de-radicalization," he said. "And where is the radicalization?"
"The general must understand that such statements are extra-constitutional and should speak with caution," Professor Baba added. "Even thinking about a field of de-radicalization is a dangerous precedent."
"It is not compatible with the democratic configuration," he said.
Hari Kumar contributed reports from New Delhi and Sameer Yasir from Tokyo.